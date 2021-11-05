Homecoming week at the University of Central Arkansas is coming to a close this week as the UCA Bears host NAIA foe Texas Wesleyan.
On paper, this is a winnable game against the Rams, whose football program was revitalized in 2017 on the football field after the program was disbanded in 1941.
Texas Wesleyan has had a rough history thus far since 2017, but in 2021, the Rams are having a quality season.
The Rams are 6-2, good for second in the Sooner Athletic Conference, and have not scored fewer than 31 points in eight games.
"Texas Wesleyan has a very, very explosive offense at their level of football,” Brown said. "They are averaging over 40 points a game, they have a very capable quarterback, he's why they're good on offense. And they've got nothing to lose. They're going to come up here to throw their best shot at us. We've got to stay motivated, get our kids fired up, and hopefully Homecoming week helps that. Back on ‘The Stripes’ helps that.
"And just the opportunity to compete again for another week and get to win No. 5 and get above .500 for the first time this season ought to be motivation enough in itself. So we're looking forward to the opportunity.”
That quarterback, sophomore Dalton Dale, has completed 55.2 percent of passes (116 of 210) this season for 1,622 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions.
And, that shot that Brown said the Rams would give was comparable to the Bears going up to Arkansas State to begin the season, he alluded to.
Because, a loss to Arkansas State virtually meant nothing for UCA’s season, just like a Rams loss Saturday to UCA doesn’t derail Texas Wesleyan’s season.
According to ucasports.com, it’s been nine years since the Bears have faced an NAIA opponent.
UCA last played NAIA Bacone College in 2012, winning 70-3 at Estes Stadium.
More recently, the Bears played a lower opponent last season Oct. 31 and beat Division II Missouri Western State 52-10 on “The Stripes.”
As Brown said, the Bears will have a chance to move above .500 Saturday for the first time this season.
UCA dropped the first two games of the season, then beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff before falling to Sam Houston.
A road win against Abilene Christian put the Bears at 2-3 on the year and then a loss to Eastern Kentucky moved the record to 2-4.
Back-to-back wins on the road against Lamar and Jacksonville State has the Bears at a 4-4 record on the season.
"Obviously coming off a big win on the road helps with momentum, gives us somewhat of a streak which we haven't had to this point this year,” Brown said. "So we're in a good spot right now as a program. We've fought our way back to .500 now, which we haven't been able to do all year. You start the year off 0-2 and you're scratching your way to get back on top of things.
"It's taken a minute and our guys have trusted the process and worked hard to get to this point. I couldn't be more pleased with the outcome on Saturday. It was a good win. You don't go into Jacksonville State very often and win, much less win in that capacity, running away with the game. Probably our closest to a complete game with offense, defense and special teams that we've played all year. And that's encouraging.”
The Bears still have playoff aspirations, and may need some help, along with winning out as UCA is listed among the first four out, according to nobowls.com.
With three games left, each one matters that much more.
The Bears return Saturday to “The Stripes” to take on Texas Wesleyan at 4 p.m. as part of Homecoming.
The game will be broadcast on 91.3 FM as well as 94.1 FM and ESPN+.
