Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced another addition to his 2020 recruiting class. Miguel Becerra, Jr., will join the Mustangs this fall.
Becerra comes to CBC from Deer Park High School in Pasadena, Texas. He played both center back and right back for DPHS in his career.
