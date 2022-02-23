Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Dawson Beckwith as the March First Tee Character Development Program Participant of the Month.
Dawson is in second grade at Jim Stone Elementary School, and is the son of Clay and Holly Beckwith.
Certified First Tee Coach Sam Taylor coaches the program.
“Dawson does a great job learning the core values each week,” Taylor said. “Dawson has also worked hard on improving his setup through full swing and putting activities.”
Dawson has enjoyed being a part of the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite part of the program is playing the different games such as golf, baseball and putting games,” Dawson said. “My favorite core value is respect because it is used a lot on the golf course and with playing with teammates.”
Dawson’s parents were excited to get Dawson involved in the CSI First Tee Character Development Program.
“We were looking for an extracurricular activity for him and this seemed like a good fit. We also liked how it incorporates teaching core values through the game of golf,” Holly said. “With Dawson participating in the program, we have seen his confidence level grow when trying new things.”
Dawson is currently at the PLAYer level where he is learning and understanding the First Tee Nine Core Values (Respect, Courtesy, Responsibility, Honesty, Sportsmanship, Confidence, Judgment, Perseverance and Integrity) as well as essential life skills through the game of golf.
Spring Break Camp Registration is now open for the CSI First Tee character development program one-day camp to be held at the Arkansas Golf Center from 9 a.m. to noon March 23.
The after school winter program meets every Wednesday from 3:45 to 5 p.m. at the Jim Stone Elementary School gym.
If you would like to register your child age 7 to 18 for weekly classes or camp, you can find us at csiyouth.com or call 501-733-3938.
Community Service is a 501(c)3 nonprofit celebrating 63 years of service to youth and families.
Community Service is a 501(c)3 nonprofit celebrating 63 years of service to youth and families.
They provide quality care through a professional staff specializing in psychiatry, social work, behavioral health, prevention and education, health science, substance abuse and youth development.
Programs are provided to anyone up to 18 years of age without regard to their ability to pay. To find out more about CSI log onto csiyouth.com.
