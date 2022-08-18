Tuesday night was a homecoming of sorts for me when I covered Conway Christian’s football team playing in a scrimmage game at Carlisle.
Carlisle is my alma mater. I graduated there in 1990. That year, Carlisle’s football team dropped from Class AA to Class A and had it’s best season in 13 years when the Bison finished 11-3, falling to Barton in Class A state-championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
My hometown newspaper, the Carlisle Independent, didn’t have a sports writer per se. Coach James Clayton asked me if I wanted to write story to submit to the paper. I jumped at the chance. So, Fred C. Hardke Field in Carlisle is where I got my start covering football games 33 years ago.
As anyone who knows me, I always want the teams I cover to play well. It was odd the other night because I still cover Carlisle, in addition to Des Arc and Hazen, for the Grand Prairie Herald newspaper, where I’m the sports editor on a freelance basis.
I consider all the coaches and administrators at Carlisle to be my friends. In fact, I took photos from the Carlisle sideline. However, while watching the game, I found myself hoping that Conway Christian would make some good plays and give me something good to write about for the Log Cabin.
The last few years have been rough for the Eagles. They won one game at year ago and have only won 4 in the last three years. But Coach Justin Kramer was hoping that this year’s team would be better because of a strong sophomore class, which went undefeated in junior high last year.
I’m not going to go out and say that the Eagles will go undefeated and win the conference title and make a deep playoff run. But watching his sophomores, along with several returning players, make plays against Carlisle’s big offensive and defensive lines, was fun. In all my years of covering high school football, I know when I see a team that has potential. And that is Conway Christian.
Sophomore quarterback Jereyn Thomas was impressive with his legs. He scored all three Conway Christian touchdowns in the regulation half that the two teams played. He scored on runs of 62, 75 and 21 yards. He finished with 131 yards rushing on 11 carries, and that includes a couple of losses during the first series of the game.
I’m still a Bison fan and want them to do well. But I’m now a “fan” of Conway Christian, as well as all the Faulkner County football playing schools, including Conway, Quitman, Greenbrier, Vilonia and Mayflower. I hope they all do well and make runs in the playoffs.
If anyone saw Thursday’s edition of the Log Cabin Democrat with our coverage of Conway and Conway Christian football, this is just a taste of what you’ll get when the season gets rolling, and you pick up a copy of Tuesday’s editions each week.
As I’ve stated before, my goal (which isn’t a goal, because I’m going to do it) is to have coverage of all six football teams in our county in that Tuesday edition. The readers deserve that. The student-athletes deserve that. And with the help of the coaches, my freelance writer Mel Suiter, and people helping me with photos, we’ll make the Log Cabin Democrat the place to read about local high school football.
