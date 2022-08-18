X

Conway Christian sophomore running back Aaron Lovelace runs past the block of sophomore lineman Finn Brantis during Tuesday's scrimmage at Carlisle.

 Mark Buffalo photo

Tuesday night was a homecoming of sorts for me when I covered Conway Christian’s football team playing in a scrimmage game at Carlisle.

Carlisle is my alma mater. I graduated there in 1990. That year, Carlisle’s football team dropped from Class AA to Class A and had it’s best season in 13 years when the Bison finished 11-3, falling to Barton in Class A state-championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.