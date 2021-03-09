University of Central Arkansas senior Rylan Bergersen was named to the All-Southland Conference third team Monday.
Bergersen, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard from Boise, Idaho, led the Bears in scoring at 16.8 points per game, which ranked third in the SLC.
He was also second in the league in assists at 4.8 per game, and made 38 3-pointers, shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc.
He played a team-high 34.5 minutes per game, which led the SLC.
Bergersen played at Borah High School and Link Year Prep before playing in 50 games at Brigham Young University.
He then transferred to UCA for his final two seasons. A year ago, Bergersen averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists while making 43 3-pointers.
For his UCA career, Bergersen had 877 points (16.2 average), 230 rebounds and 198 assists while making 81 3-pointers. He scored in double figures in 50 of his 54 career games at UCA — including 18 games of 20-plus points — and 22 of 23 games in double figures this season.
Bergersen's career highs were 26 points (versus Abilene Christian), 12 rebounds (versus Northwestern State), 11 assists (versus NSU), 5 steals (versus Memphis) and two blocked shots (five times).
