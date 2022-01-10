Berry, which is receiving votes for the Top 25, defeated Hendrix, 77-66, Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action.
The Warriors, missing five players, including three starters, from the contest, saw their win streaks of three-games overall and nine-games inside Grove Gymnasium snapped and lost on Garrison Court for only the fourth time in the last 25 outings.
Robbie Rusciano scored 17 points on 6 of 9 shooting, including a 5 of 8 mark from 3, for the Vikings.
Michael Johnson tallied 15 points and six rebounds. Owen Honroth had 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Austin Brooks pulled down eight rebounds. Honroth and Braxton Benham each dished out four assists.
Berry (11-2, 2-1 SAA) shot 46.8 percent (29 of 62) overall, 47.8 percent (11 of 23) from beyond the arc and 72.7 percent (8 of 11) from the free-throw line.
Sean Coman scored 11 of his 17 points in the final 20 minutes for Hendrix (9-5, 2-1 SAA).
The Warriors' Carter Weakley ended with a career-high 12 points. Ten of the 12 came in the second half, as he shot perfectly from the field (3 of 3), behind the arc (2 of 2) and the stripe (2 of 2).
Tyler Deithloff had 10 points and five rebounds. Weakley and Deithloff each shot 4 of 7 overall and 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.
Alex Conrad had nine points and as many rebounds, including four on the offensive glass, for Hendrix.
Darvis Rasberry Jr. recorded seven points and as many rebounds, including three offensive.
Carl Fitch also had seven points to go along with eight boards. Conrad and Rasberry Jr. each shot 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Weakley, Deithloff and Conrad each recorded two steals.
The Warriors shot 40 percent (24 of 60) overall, 33.3 percent (7 of 21) from 3 and 73.3 percent (11 of 15) from the foul line.
Hendrix travels Friday to Birmingham-Southern. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.
