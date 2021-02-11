FAYETTEVILLE — It’s called the Tyson Invitational.
However, the Tyson SEC Preview seems the most accurate title for the indoor track and field the University of Arkansas’ men’s and women’s teams host Friday and Saturday at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track.
This weekend’s close to the regular indoor track leads into the SEC Indoor Championships which Arkansas hosts Feb. 25-27 and the NCAA Indoor Championships, which Arkansas also hosts March 11-13.
In addition to Arkansas, coach Lance Harter’s defending SEC champion Razorbacks women rank No. 1 nationally and coach Chris Bucknam’s defending SEC champion Razorbacks men rank No. 3 nationally, this weekend’s Tyson field includes SEC teams LSU, ranked second in men and sixth in women; Texas A&M, second in women and 13th in men; Alabama, seventh in women and 14th in men; and Florida, eighth in women and 10th in men.
To that field, add Oregon of the Pac 12, nationally ranked No. 1 for men and No. 15 for women; Florida State of the ACC, ranked fifth for men and 14th for women; and Texas of the Big 12, ninth for men and sixth for women.
“It's to some degree the SEC meet,” Harter said. “Last week was more like the Pac 12 with the west coast teams that were here.”
Team scores will be kept but as the last meet before competing for team points at the SEC and NCAA meets, the Tyson meet most emphasizes improving NCAA and SEC qualifying times and marks.
“The sprints are going to be outstanding,” Harter said. “And the mile and 3,000 (including team stalwarts Lauren Gregory and Katie Izzo) are two events we’ll concentrate on for the national meet and in the field events we’ll be full strength for the pole vault.”
With Krissy Gear on the mile anchor, Harter said his Razorbacks will try and nationally qualify their distance medley relay.
Bucknam’s men, missing the chance to qualify its DMR when Oregon set the collegiate record here, and Texas will try and run a national DMR qualifier Friday while Oregon concentrates on other events.
COVID contact tracing prevented Arkansas mile anchor Amon Kemboi from competing when Oregon ran its DMR qualifier here.
Already NCAA meet qualified in the mile and 3,000, Kemboi strives for a 5,000 meter qualifier Saturday.
With only 27 athletes allowed as the maximum per team at the SEC meet, Bucknam said performances at this meet likely sorts “the final three spots” for his SEC roster.
