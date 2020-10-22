Big games highlight week eight of high school football action across the Faulkner County area.
For the fourth consecutive week, Conway finds itself in Hooten’s 7A Game of the Week despite playing a team out of state.
Originally scheduled to travel to Little Rock Central on Friday, the game was already in doubt as Central has been dealing with COVID cases.
Instead, Conway announced via Twitter that it will welcome Christian Brothers out of Memphis on Friday to John McConnell Stadium.
According to Maxpreps, Christian Brothers (7-1) ranks as the fourth best team in the state of Tennessee.
The Purple Wave boast offensive tackle Patrick Kutas, who has an offer from Mississippi State, and running back Dallan Hayden, brother of former Arkansas Razorback Chase Hayden, who also holds multiple Southeastern Conference offers.
Through six games, the Wampus Cats have lost twice, but played a close game to North Little Rock and have averaged 46 points per game under new offensive coordinator Mark Kelley.
Senior quarterback Ben Weese has thrown for more than 2,000 yards through six games.
The Purple Wave, which has only played six games due to forfeits, has not allowed more than 22 points this season.
Hooten’s has Conway as a one-point favorite at home.
The game will be broadcast on Y107 as well as Conway Corp and the Conway Corp Channel 5 YouTube channel.
One week removed from a dogfight at Monticello in which Greenbrier won with a late field goal by kicker Cody Powell, the Panthers return to conference play this week against Farmington.
Trading leads with the Billies throughout the contest, Greenbrier eventually fell behind 36-28 with a little more than four minutes to go in the game.
However, a Nick Huett touchdown run allowed the Panthers to climb within two after a failed 2-point conversion.
On the ensuing onside kick, Greenbrier recovered, which allowed Powell to kick the game-winner from 27 yards out.
Farmington picked up its first conference win last week with a 29-21 win over Clarksville.
Junior Caden Elsik ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching a 67-yard touchdown pass in the win.
Hooten’s has Greenbrier as a four-point favorite on the road.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network YouTube channel.
It was rough sledding for the Vilonia Eagles against the Harrison Goblins in north Arkansas last week as the Eagles fell 48-16.
Vilonia led 10-7 near the end of the first quarter, but Harrison grabbed the lead before the quarter ended and never looked back, eventually hanging 27 unanswered points on the Eagles.
Junior running back Seth Kirk did have a strong game, rushing for 96 yards on 19 carries in the loss.
The Eagles face Alma, who canceled its game last week with Morrilton.
Alma senior Logan Chronister ran for 130 yards and a touchdown in the Airedales last game two weeks ago in a loss at Clarksville.
Hooten’s has Vilonia as a 10-point favorite over Alma on the road.
The game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube channel.
The Mayflower Eagles put up a fight against Perryville last Friday, but ultimately came out on the losing end.
The Eagles held the Mustangs scoreless through the first half and Mayflower held Perryville to 275 yards and forced three turnovers.
However, the Eagle offense mustered just 91 yards of offense in the loss.
This week, Mayflower faces winless Two Rivers, which has scored just 20 points in eight games.
In a 42-6 loss last week against Danville, Gators junior quarterback Riley Dunman threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Talen Ziesemer.
Hooten’s has Mayflower as a 30-point favorite on the road.
The game will be broadcast on 92.7 KASR.
Conway Christian is still looking for its first win after putting up a fight against Yellville-Summit.
Despite its opponent Mountainburg being 1-4, the Dragons picked up their lone win of the season against Westside, who beat CCS 60-20 two weeks ago.
Hooten’s has Mountainburg as a 19-point favorite at home against the Eagles.
The game will be broadcast at www.conwaychristianschool.org/athletics/football.cfm.
Quitman finally lost its first conference game last week against Magazine and things don’t get any easier as the Bulldogs welcome undefeated Bigelow to town.
The Panthers average 40 points per game, while allowing just 9.5.
The defense has surrendered just 49 total rushing yards and are allowing an average of 8.7 per game this season.
Last week, Quitman senior linebacker Jett Silor led the team with 30 tackles in the loss to Magazine.
Hooten’s has Bigelow as an 18-point favorite on the road.
The game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
