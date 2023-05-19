The Eastern Kentucky Colonels turned one big inning Thursday night into a 7-3 victory over the University of Central Arkansas Bears in ASUN action at Bear Stadium.
The Bears cruised through seven innings with a 3-0 lead, with junior right hander Jesse Barker striking out nine batters. But the Colonels (28-26, 15-13) exploded for seven runs, all earned, in the eighth inning to secure the victory.
UCA had five different players with two hits apiece and finished with 11 total hits, scoring all three of its runs against EKU starter Isaac Milburn. UCA took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Connor Flagg base hit and a pair of errors
They added two more runs in the next inning, with an RBI single by first baseman A.J. Mendolia and an RBI fielder's choice by Connor Flagg. The Bears could have had more, leaving the bases loaded.
Barker put up seven scoreless innings before running into trouble in the eighth, when the Colonels eventually sent 13 batters to the plate and scored all seven of their runs on six hits. Spencer Nelson, UCA's third pitcher, finally got the Bears out of the inning with a strike out.
EKU finished with 12 hits to help overcome two errors. Four pitchers combined to strike out 11 Bears.
