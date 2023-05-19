The Eastern Kentucky Colonels turned one big inning Thursday night into a 7-3 victory over the University of Central Arkansas Bears in ASUN action at Bear Stadium.

The Bears cruised through seven innings with a 3-0 lead, with junior right hander Jesse Barker striking out nine batters. But the Colonels (28-26, 15-13) exploded for seven runs, all earned, in the eighth inning to secure the victory.

