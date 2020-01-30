A big second half helped the Central Arkansas Bears push past the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 88-68 on Wednesday at the Farris Center.
Entering the second half, the Bears (6-16, 5-5 Southland Conference) held tightly to a two-point lead, shooting just 37.9% from the field, but turned around to shoot 54.8% in the second half to end a three-game skid.
It was likely a challenge by the coaching staff at halftime that sparked the strong UCA second half.
“Southeastern certainly came in fired up and hoping to get a pretty good road win here,” Bears interim head coach Anthony Boone said. “We told our guys at halftime, at this time of year, everybody is feeling a little tired and sluggish and you have to fight through that. We challenged our guys to do that and came out in the second half and the guys certainly picked up the effort.
“On the defensive end, we forced a lot of turnovers. We finished plays around the basket a lot better in the second half. Jared Chatham came into the game and he’s been struggling lately, but he was a really big lift and a big part of us being able to pull this off.”
UCA indeed cause turnovers and took advantage of those turnovers.
At halftime, both teams were even in turnovers at eight, but SLU (6-15, 3-7 SLC) had gotten 10 points off those turnovers, while the Bears only managed four.
At the end of the game, UCA won the turnover battle on both ends, by turning the ball over six times to the Lions’ nine and by scoring 24 points off turnovers to SLU’s 15.
As for Chatham, he scored just six points across the Bears’ losses to Nicholls State and Abilene Christian, but came back with a 14-point outing Wednesday against the Lions where he also threw down a one-handed tomahawk slam on a fast break and then dunked over an SLU player.
Chatham, the junior forward, had a good night from the field, making six of eight attempts, while also making both free throw attempts.
But, he wasn’t the Bears’ leading scorer.
That honor goes to junior guard Rylan Bergersen, who put up 20 points in the win, which led all scorers.
Bergersen also tallied five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Junior center Hayden Koval also seemed to come back from disappointing offensive outings by finishing with a double-double of 18 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Koval also added two blocks, which places him in fourth in the nation with 71 blocked shots.
Koval hit a 3-pointer late in the game Wednesday, a place he has also struggled as of late, which Boone hopes will boost his confidence.
“That 3-pointer was huge for his confidence,” he said. “I was so happy. We told him today he needs to relax and hopefully that make will help him relax more and shoot the ball better than he has.”
UCA had its second-best free-throw shooting performance of the season, hitting 25 of 29 (86.2%).
That fell closely behind the Bears’ knocking down 33 of 38 (86.8%) of free throws in an 89-82 win over Sam Houston State on Jan. 11.
UCA also had a strong night on the boards, outrebounding SLU 44-31.
“In the first half, we were up just a little bit on them, and we challenged our guys to crash the offensive glass,” Boone said. “I think we only had four at halftime and ended up getting eight offensive rebounds in the second half for 12 total. That’s becoming more and more our identity. That’s not been characteristic of us in the past and these guys are really embracing that and playing a more physical brand of basketball and assaulting the glass.”
For two straight games, Boone’s Bears have had a big discrepancy on the glass after winning the rebounding battle against Abilene Christian last Saturday 48-30.
Ahead of UCA is a Saturday road contest against Northwestern State, a team the Bears are tied with in the Southland Conference standings.
With 10 regular season contests remaining, UCA has three home games while it tries to finish among the top eight teams in the SLC for a spot in the conference tournament, starting March 11.
