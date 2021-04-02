Recently, a bill was presented at the State of Arkansas 93rd General Assembly Regular session that introduces an act to establish the Arkansas student-athlete publicity rights.
The bill, presented as House Bill 1671, will allow the “commercial use,” which reads as an “individual’s readily identifiable name, voice, signature, photograph or likeness.”
This can be used “for advertising, selling or soliciting purchases of products, merchandise, goods or services, or in connection with products, merchandise, goods or other commercial activity that is not exempt under this subchapter.”
“Commercial use” does not include the use of those previously mentioned items for “data collection or data replying and supplying the data collected or reported; or data processing, data matching, data distribution or data licensing.”
The bill also labels student-athlete as “an individual enrolled at an institution of higher education who is eligible to engage in any varsity intercollegiate athletics program at the institution.”
The bill will allow student-athletes to receive compensation for the commercial use of their publicity rights, unless a contract requires a student-athlete to “endorse, use, solicit, sell, market, advertise, promote, refer to, mention, display or otherwise promote the name, image, logo, product, service, purpose, campaign, business, digital or physical address or location” if it interferes with an athletic practice, competition or other activity.
It cannot conflict with “a term or condition of a contract, policy, rule, regulation or standard of the student-athlete’s enrolled institution or involves the student-athlete’s performance or lack of performance in athletic competition.”
The bill does prohibit a student-athlete to “commercially associate with the development, promotion, production, distribution, wholesaling or retailing of: adult entertainment, sexually suggestive products or sex-oriented products, services, conduct, imagery or inferences; alcohol products; a casino and gambling; tobacco, marijuana or electronic smoking products and devices; pharmaceuticals; and dangerous or controlled substance; drug paraphernalia; weapons, including firearms and ammunition; or any product, substance or method that is prohibited in competition by an athletic association, conference, or other organiztion governing varsity intercollegiate athletic competition.”
There is a lot more language in this bill, and can be further read into by visiting arkleg.state.ar.us by searching for “1671” under the bills tab, but this is the general summary of what this bill entitles.
The bill was passed by the Arkansas House on March 29 and sent to the Arkansas Senate the same day.
For years now, almost a decade, we’ve been hearing student-athlete pay grow legs around the country.
Two years ago, I wrote about UCA athletic director Brad Teague talking about the muddiness of paying student-athletes and then wrote later about how California was introducing a bill that would pay student-athletes.
Several scandals have been broken in the past about players getting paid like the Reggie Bush scandal where he had to give back his Heisman Trophy, and USC had wins vacated during a championship season, as well as probably one of the more famous cases of SMU football getting the death penalty by paying its players.
But, the reality of this has become that the NCAA has profited off player’s likeness in the past (EA Sports’ College Football video game series and jersey sales), but penalizes student-athletes for making money.
Former collegiate basketball player and current college basketball analyst Jay Bilas called out the NCAA for selling Johnny Manziel Texas A&M jerseys several years ago.
Then, a pair of relatively unknown college athletes essentially put a stop to the NCAA Football video game series by taking the NCAA to court over its likeness.
A few years ago, a UCF kicker was making money on the side off of video platform YouTube.
The NCAA gave him a choice: to give up YouTube and a source of revenue and his full-ride scholarship to continue to have college football eligibility or to give up his football career.
The kicker decided to give up football and he lost his scholarship as well as his eligibility.
There is a muddiness to paying student-athletes, but this bill seems to say that student-athletes should be able to earn revenue from company’s for using their likeness.
When I first heard of this bill, I thought 103.7 The Buzz would be a perfect place to allow student-athletes from the state’s various universities to read promotions for business or what not.
I thought of the ridiculous, yet hilarious TV spot UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell did for a car lot in Searcy.
What if a student-athlete could do that?
There are problems with paying student-athletes. How can universities decide if a football player should be compensated more than a tennis athlete?
But, this bill targets student-athletes not getting compensation from the university they attend, rather from companies that want to pay the student-athlete to endorse a product.
