With about a third of their team hurt, the Hendrix College Warriors struggled mightily against Birmingham-Southern at home Saturday.
The Panthers (5-0, 2-0 Southern Athletic Association), who are receiving national votes, dominated in all facets of the game to beat the Warriors (1-4, 0-2 SAA), 43-6, at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
BSC’s offense took control of the ball first, but couldn’t get going, but soon took an early advantage after Hendrix return man junior Tajae White muffed the punt, which led to a Panther recovery at the Warrior 30-yard-line.
A trio of carries by senior running back Chris Shufford set up a 21-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Tavion Flemming on 4th-and-1.
This turn of events set an early tone of how the game would shake out. BSC then scored 27 more points before Hendrix put points on the board.
Just under two minutes into the second half, the Warriors scored a touchdown on a 61-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Hunter Holden to senior wide receiver Chris Childress.
This one play generated 43.3 percent of Hendrix’s total yardage on the day.
The Panthers added another touchdown before Holden was stripped of the ball before a throw, but the fumble was recovered by Hendrix in the end zone, resulting in a safety.
On the day, seven different BSC players recorded a carry, generating 285 yards of rushing.
Conversaley, seven different Warriors carried the ball, but rushed for negative 11 yards.
Starting running back senior Caleb Williams got two carries on Hendrix’s opening drive, but left a bulk of the carrying duties to senior running back Quentin Tolbert, who rushed for five yards on nine carries.
On the day, Hendrix didn’t generate much through the air either, throwing for 152 yards on the day, 61 of which came on the previously mentioned 61-yard touchdown pass.
Holden passed for 112 yards and the touchdown on five of 13 completions, but was also sacked twice on the day.
After his strip near the beginning of the fourth quarter, Holden gave way to fellow freshman quarterback Ryan Hollingsworth, who completed both passes for 40 yards. He was also sacked.
A major reason for Hendrix’s lack of offense was a large disparity in time of possession.
BSC controlled 41 minutes, 29 seconds of the 60-minute clock, which presented few opportunities for the Warriors on offense.
Hendrix will look to turn things around this next Saturday as it heads to Memphis, Tennessee, to take on Rhodes at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.