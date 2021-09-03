Perhaps the biggest sports story in our country this week is the Bishop Sycamore situation that has a ton of people talking.
For those not in the know, Bishop Sycamore is a high school in Columbus, Ohio.
Despite losing all six games the school played in 2020, Bishop Sycamore had landed a game on ESPN against IMG Academy.
IMG Academy not only shut out Bishop Sycamore on national TV, but stomped the school to the tune of a 58-0 romp.
The game left many to wonder how Bishop Sycamore was allowed on TV.
But, the bizarre happenstance that has occurred over the last several days has a longer track record that was laid out by SB Nation, and I will do so here using SB Nation.
Head coach of Bishop Sycamore football Leroy Johnson started an online charter school in 2018 called “Christians of Faith Academy.”
The school was targeting at-risk youth to help them, but after state officials scrutinized the school, questions were raised whether classes were actually taking place.
The school’s license was revoked and Johnson was investigated for fraud.
The following year, Christians of Faith Academy was rebranded into YouthBuild Centurions, which worked again as an online charter school with a football team.
The school later rebranded again as Bishop Sycamore.
The Centurions went 5-6 in their inaugural season against a schedule that featured one school from the state of Ohio.
The Centurions were not recognized as a member of the Ohio State Athletic Association.
On Sept. 23, 2019, a school in West Virginia cancels a game when it learns YouthBuild has several players on their roster over 18 years old.
On Sept. 4, 2020, now going by Bishop Sycamore, loses 35-0 in what is its first MaxPreps-recorded game to a nonconference opponent.
Also reported by SB Nation, ahead of that game, athletic director Dave Brown tells a newspaper about his approach to building the team.
He doesn’t want players or coaches to look up team information online. I’m just reiterating again that Bishop Sycamore is an online charter school.
On Oct. 16, 2020, Bishop Sycamore played IMG Academy for the first time, losing 56-6 to finish the season at 0-6.
The closest game Bishop Sycamore played all year was a 34-17 loss.
On Aug. 19 of this year, Bishop Sycamore opened the season with a 38-0 loss and then fell to Sto-Rox in Pennsylvania 19-7.
Two days later, Bishop Sycamore played IMG Academy on ESPN.
Announcers of the game said Bishop Academy promised it had numerous Division I athletes, which they obviously didn’t by the 58-0 score.
After this game, people did some digging, which led to the information here gathered from an SB Nation article.
It was found there was never a person named Bishop Sycamore, and Awful Announcing’s Ben Koo questioned why ESPN allowed Bishop Sycamore to play on the channel.
On Aug. 30, people found that Bishop Sycamore had two addresses listed — a house in a residential area and a library at Franklin University in Columbus.
The following day, Johnson was fired.
New athletic director Andre Peterson claimed he wasn’t running a scam by saying he has nothing to gain financially despite there being a GoFundMe to raise $20,000 for the school.
Bishop Sycamore closed down its website due to “maintenance.”
Teams have started backing out of games against the school and it has been reported the school used counterfeit checks at a Canton, Ohio, hotel.
How this “school” positioned itself and persuaded ESPN to put them on national TV is something that baffles me.
Why the self-proclaimed “Worldwide leader in sports” didn’t bother to research the “school” it would be airing ahead of the game is odd.
This story has been wild from the time it broke and it will likely continue to unfold.
