HOT SPRINGS – Ed and Susie Orr’s Boldor is now two-for-two on the year after securing his second straight stakes victory in Saturday’s $150,000 King Cotton Stakes.
He was coming off a victory in the Sam’s Town Stakes at Delta Downs on Jan. 4.
Breaking from post five of six under jockey David Cabrera, Boldor settled into fourth place early as Mr. Jagermeister grabbed the early lead through fractions of 0:22 2/5 and 0:45 3/5 for the first half mile, while being pressed the whole way by Seven Nation Army.
The winner came four wide into the stretch and kicked in late to wear down his rivals for the one-length victory in 1:09 4/5 for six furlongs over a sloppy track.
Seven Nation Army finished a neck in front of Mr. Jagermeister for second.
“I thought I was going to be a little bit more off of it,” Cabrera said. “He broke really sharp. I just let him get comfortable. Pick a spot. He responded to me really good down the lane. I’m pretty happy that (trainer) Steve (Asmussen) gave me the opportunity, that’s for sure.”
Grade 2 winner Flagstaff, the even money favorite, finished fourth. He was followed by Strike Power and Mucho.
“I just couldn’t get him going,” jockey Florent Geroux said of Flagstaff. “He was just out-paced. I don’t know if he didn’t like the track. I just couldn’t get him going. He was lost and I was riding really hard. Made a nice finish at the end, but just had too much to do.”
Bolder, a 5-year-old Munnings gelding, improved his record to 5-2-1 in 14 starts and has now earned $335,197. He returned $21.60, $6.80 and $4 at odds of 9-1.
