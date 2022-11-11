hogs

Arkansas receiver Jaden Haselwood makes a catch for a first down against Liberty last Saturday in Fayetteville.

 Craven Whitlow / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is coming off a loss to No. 23 Liberty and the schedule gets no easier with No. 7 LSU on the schedule Saturday in Razorback Stadium.

LSU (7-2, 5-1) is coming off a 32-31 overtime win over LSU. Two weeks prior to that the Tigers downed Ole Miss 45-20. They control their own destiny in the SEC West with games against UAB at home as well a road game with Texas A&M remaining on the schedule after the Hogs. Sam Pittman and Arkansas (5-4, 2-3) are still one game short of being bowl eligible. He knows LSU will be a huge challenge.

