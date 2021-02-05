The first Super Bowl I can remember watching was Super Bowl XXXII, which pitted the Green Bay Packers against the Denver Broncos.
It was John Elway looking for his first Super Bowl ring, and Brett Farve looking to grab his second ring in as many seasons.
I was 7 years old when Super Bowl XXXII took place Jan. 25, 1998, and I have watched all 23 games since then.
And, while last year’s game featured the Kansas City Chiefs ending a 50-year title drought, this year’s game also comes with big storylines, like Tom Brady going to his 10th Super Bowl and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers becoming the first team to host a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
I will readily admit, I’m not the biggest Brady fan.
In fact, I have become fatigued by him constantly being in the Super Bowl, whether it was with the New England Patriots or Tampa Bay.
But, you can’t deny his greatness.
He’s the only player in NFL history to make it to 10 Super Bowls and he’s won six of the nine Super Bowl’s he’s played in thus far.
The man just knows how to win, and we are seeing perhaps the greatest professional athlete to ever play American sports.
Brady is just an insane quarterback. He’s said in the past that he wants to play until he’s 45, but at 43, he’s put up some of the best numbers of his career.
It’s amazing what Brady is able to do at his age.
Many have used this year to push the debate in Brady’s favor on whether Belichick or Brady was the cause of all the Patriot’s success.
That’s a debate I’m not going to touch because there were factors as to why the Patriots didn’t have as much success as the Buccaneers did this season but I digress.
Brady deserves all the recognition he gets and will no doubt be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.
Meanwhile, leading the Chiefs is fourth-year pro Patrick Mahomes.
With Mahomes, we could see the birth of what Brady has done throughout his career.
Mahomes, along with Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Andy Reid is a dangerous grouping and one that could haunt the league for years to come, as long as they can stay together.
Mahomes has been amazing himself in his limited time in KC.
In his first full season of starting, Mahomes won the MVP, while throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.
Only two other quarterbacks reached that feat with Peyton Manning being the record holder at 55.
The other man to do it is Mahomes’ counterpart on Sunday.
Mahomes also won last year’s Super Bowl along with his Chiefs and took home the Super Bowl MVP.
I have to wonder if we’re seeing the beginning of a league dominated by Mahomes and Reid just like Brady and Belichick dominated the league since Brady entered the league until this last season.
In that first Super Bowl I watched, I got to watch two hall of famers.
One who was seeking the thing that eluded him his entire career, and the other fresh off the only Super Bowl win he ever had.
Now, at 29 years old, I get to watch another great matchup, perhaps the best in Super Bowl history.
There have definitely been some bad quarterback matchups in the Super Bowl, while there have also been some great ones.
Just in my lifetime, I’ve gotten to see Manning and Drew Brees, Kurt Warner and Brady, Warner and Ben Roethlisberger, Roethlisberger and Rodgers, Manning and Russell Wilson, Brady and Wilson and now we get to see Brady and Mahomes.
CBS Sports ranked this quarterback matchup as the best in Super Bowl history and I have to say it’s one of the better matchups in my time watching the Super Bowl.
