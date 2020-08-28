Central Baptist College head men’s basketball coach Clint Galyean has announced two more additions to his roster for 2020-21. Brevin Brimble and Kelvin Robinson will join the team to start practicing soon.
Brimble, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, comes to CBC from Tiffin University, an NCAA Division II institution in Ohio. Last season at Tiffin, Brimble played in 22 games and averaged 9.4 points per game on 38 percent shooting from three and 81 percent at the free throw line.
Robinson comes to CBC from Eastern Kentucky University, an NCAA Division I institution. A native of Little Rock and an Alumnus of Episcopal Collegiate School, Robinson averaged 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in 30 games in 2018-19 at EKU.
For recruiting news, season previews and other information regarding schedules and rosters, like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook and follow @gocbcmustangs on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.