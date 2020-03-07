There were rumors this week that a 35-second shot clock is coming for classification 6A high schools for the 2020-21 season, and I’m excited for it coming.
I know some people do not like the idea of a shot clock.
Some argue that a shot clock helps teams compete with a more talented team, and that if a team were wanting to stop other teams from holding the ball at midcourt for extended periods of time, to go out and defend.
While I can see those arguments, I don’t like the idea of not having a shot clock at the high school level.
I’ve covered plenty of games where teams will go down the court, hold the ball for minutes at a time and then try to go through their offense.
I covered a game a couple years ago where a high school team in the western part of the state were in possession of the ball for at least four minutes. That’s half the length of a quarter.
I believe I’ve made this argument before, but what does holding the ball out at midcourt do to help student-athletes get to the next level of competition?
Now, not everyone will play at the collegiate level and even fewer will make it to the professional level.
But, what developmental skills are going on by holding the ball at midcourt, shortening the game clock, which in trade, gives an offense that may struggle already to score as much as another team a smaller amount of time to put points on the board?
I realize that those situations are not always prevalent, but I’ve seen it happen enough to where I believe the need for a shot clock is here.
Not only will a shot clock speed up the high school game, but it will force teams to play defense.
You don’t want an opponent to score, tighten up the defense around the perimeter, don’t let anything inside and prevent the ball from getting to the basket.
That’s an ideal defensive situation as there will inevitably be baskets scored regardless of what the defense does.
Even the less talented teams will score, but it will be just like any other level of competition — the good teams will beat the bad and the bad will occasionally squeeze out a win.
There is already a mercy rule in place, so why not allow for a shot clock to help improve the pace of a game?
And yes, a shot clock is a little bit of fan service, but I think it will ultimately help the student-athletes as well.
Working within rules that are in place at the next level is going to benefit rather than hurt.
A couple of years ago, the Conway and West Memphis boys played an earlier season tournament game at Buzz Bolding Arena and the two teams worked under a shot clock.
The game was up-tempo, high scoring and it went into an overtime period.
It was an exciting game and honestly, one of the better high school games I’ve seen.
The upper levels are a perfect place to test the shot clock and maybe it can be implemented to the lower classifications in time.
Now, another clock operator will have to sit on the sidelines for a shot clock to function, which may be somewhat difficult to find another person.
Another argument for a shot clock I can make is that in other high school sports, teams don’t hold the ball for time on end.
Football has a play clock and baseball and softball go when ready, but it doesn’t turn into a game of keep away.
Well, football does at times, but teams have to work within a play clock.
Keep possession of the ball, keep running time off.
Ultimately, if a shot clock were implemented by the Arkansas Activities Association, I think it would be a good thing.
