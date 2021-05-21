David Grimes has brought back “David’s Appetizers” a couple of times from the late David McCollum.
I wanted to give my version of that, but “Andy’s Appetizers” doesn’t quite sound right, but here we go.
The news is five months old at this point, but five teams from the Southland Conference are on their way out this summer, and Sam Houston left the SLC with its first national championship after beating South Dakota State on a game-winning, 10-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left last weekend.
The Bearkats are headed to the Western Athletic Conference this summer, but will play in a conference this fall made up of new ASUN Football Conference schools as well as other incoming WAC schools.
Switching gears to the MLB for the next few points, New York Mets ace and best starting pitcher in the majors Jacob deGrom was on rehab assignment Wednesday night with Low-A St. Lucie.
The St. Lucie Mets’ opponent the Palm Beach Cardinals Twitter account had some fun at the expense, but there does seem to be a bit of frustration having to face the two-time National League Cy Young award winner, who has been clocking his fastball upwards of 100 MPH this season.
The Palm Beach Cardinals first tweeted “Jacob deGrom is throwing 102 MPH… Someone send help.”
Someone suggested to the Palm Beach Cardinals that they learn how to hit the fastball to which PBC responded, “We have eight hitters who were born after the year 2000.”
Finally, the New York Mets tweeted at Palm Beach saying, “We’ll take him back now. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
Palm Beach responded, “Are you though? Are you REALLY sorry?”
While it was certainly fun for fans in attendance, I can see the frustration with the Cardinals having to face baseball’s top pitcher in a game where their players are trying to develop.
Either way, the exchanges were fun.
Elsewhere in baseball featured two of the most talked about topics across the league, possibly in the sports world.
The Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull and the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber threw no-hitters within 24 hours of each other, which many have eluded to becoming a problem, along across the MLB.
Throwing no-hitters are not only exciting for the fans in attendance, but for teams as well.
But, Turnbull’s and Kluber’s no-hitters were the fifth and sixth official no-hitters of the season.
The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter as part of a doubleheader in which the games are now seven innings in length instead of nine, but MLB doesn’t recognize Bumgarner’s no-hitter despite it counting as an official game.
Back to the volume of no-hitters. Kluber’s no-hitter Wednesday falls one short of MLB’s record across a full season 49 days into this season.
Pitchers are now on pace to throw 20 no-hitters this season, while three teams that were no-hit this season failed to get a hit in two separate games.
No-hitters used to be a rare occurrence, but it’s hardly an anomaly at this point.
Because the MLB has seemingly changed into a three-true outcome game (home run, walk, strikeout) and with pitchers throwing harder than ever, something was going to give, and we’re seeing the problem at the forefront. And, the baseball has been deadened this season.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who will go down as one of the better pitchers of this era of baseball, said it’s bad for the game.
The league is hitting .236 this year, which if the trend continues, will be the lowest in the history of the game.
Finally, White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been in the news quite a bit this week.
For those who don’t know, White Sox 28-year-old rookie Yermin Mercedes, who leads the league in batting average (.358 as of Friday morning), swung and homered on a 3-0 pitch in a game in which the White Sox were beating the Twins 15-4 in the ninth inning and the Twins were using a position player to save bullpen arms.
Now, before I continue, as I mentioned before, baseball is changing and within that change is players are showing off their personality more and baseball is trying to become more engaging to a younger audience.
MLB’s tagline a year or so ago was “Let the kids play.”
So, the unwritten rules of baseball are getting a pushback from the younger generation, and I have to say, I’m perfectly OK with it and I’m perfectly OK with Mercedes still trying while the game is still being played.
The Twins essentially said they gave up by putting a position player in when they had five bullpen arms they could use.
White Sox shortstop and de facto captain Tim Anderson supported Mercedes saying the game wasn’t over.
White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn said the Twins gave up by putting Willans Astudillo in to pitch, so he was fine with Mercedes swinging at the pitch.
The way La Russa has handled this situation was exactly how many people feared when he was confusingly hired to take over the reigns as manager this past offseason.
La Russa not only publicly called out his rookie, who is leading his first-place team in offense, but has sided with White Sox rival Twins for throwing at Mercedes and has also negatively commented on Lynn’s comment.
There’s no denying La Russa’s pedigree, but when he was hired, essentially as an “I’m sorry” from White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf for La Russa getting fired from the White Sox in the 1980s, many people were confused on why the 76-year-old was hired to take over one of baseball’s young, exciting teams.
The game has changed since La Russa retired from managing 10 years ago, and we’ve already seen how La Russa has effectively dropped the ball on knowing the extra inning runner on second base rule.
There were numerous managerial candidates that would have been a better fit than La Russa, but Reinsdorf went with his friend, much to the chagrin of White Sox fans.
White Sox fans are now calling for La Russa’s firing over the whole ordeal.
