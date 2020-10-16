The Central Arkansas women's soccer team beat Missouri State in their final home match of the season, 3-1, on Thursday.
Central Arkansas got off to a strong start in the first half after Gracie Hair lifted a through ball into the path of Sydney Brough.
Brough beat the keeper to the ball and chipped it over and into the back of the net, giving the Bears a 1-0 lead.
Central Arkansas kept Missouri State on its heels with multiple strong attempts on goal, but none found the back of the net.
As the second half began, tensions began to rise between the two sides, exchanging fouls through the first ten minutes of the second half.
Missouri State got its chance in the 56th minute when a penalty was awarded along with a yellow card given to Reagan McCombs.
Missouri State defender Isabel Burke stepped up and slotted it home, which tied the score 1-1.
Central Arkansas regained control soon after the equalizer, but would not get the lead back until the 75th minute.
Morgan Rollow beat her defender down the line and served a strong cross to a wide open Sydney Brough who ripped it home in the bottom left corner to put UCA back on top.
"Tonight had a lot to do with the team,” Brough said. “We worked the ball through the backline and into the midfield and then to goal.”
The Bears scored a third in the 85th minute when Brough found a wide open Emma Hawkins inside a crowded 18-yard box.
Hawkins took a touch and fired toward goal, which increased Central Arkansas' advantage to three goals to one.
"We came out and fought hard tonight. We controlled the game in both halves," coach Jeremy Bishop said.
Central Arkansas travels to Jonesboro on Sunday to take on in-state opponent Arkansas State on Oct. 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
