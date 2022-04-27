Central Baptist College athletic director Lyle Middleton has announced the hiring of Rick Brown to take over the reins of the Mustang volleyball program.
Brown becomes the eighth head coach of the program since joining the NAIA in 2010.
"I am very excited on the hire of Rick Brown," Middleton said. "Rick is a dedicated and hard-working coach that will bring a positive and competitive edge to the volleyball program. Understanding the values and vision of CBC and the competitiveness of the AMC along with his knowledge of the game, he will lead this program to new heights."
Brown succeeds Stephanie Irwin, who left in November after three seasons at the helm.
He inherits a team that went 11-16 and 4-5 in the AMC, making it to the conference tournament for the second year in a row.
Five Mustangs were named to the all-conference teams last season as well.
"I am excited to start working with such a motivated group of young ladies," Brown said. "My hope for them is to know their potential and to work hard every day to reach it."
Brown comes to CBC from Midwestern State University, an NCAA Division II school in Texas, where he served as an assistant during the 2021 season.
He was also the lead recruiter for MSU in his only season as an assistant for the Mustangs.
Prior to his arrival at MSU, he had been an assistant at McCook Community College in Nebraska.
He has also spent time at the High School level in Arizona and at Eastern Wyoming College as an assistant as well.
Brown graduated from Northern Arizona University with his BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in Computer Information Systems.
He is married to Michelle and the couple have two children, Carli and Dawson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.