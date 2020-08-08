Nathan Brown, the head coach of the University of Central Arkansas football team, spoke to the Kiwanis Club on Wednesday about the upcoming 2020 season.
Brown said the roster for this upcoming season is one of the best roster’s UCA has ever put together and he is happy with what they have already accomplished in the eight practices held before athletes were sent home due to on-campus learning being moved online and the six practices they have been able to hold during this summer.
Brown attributes a large part of UCA’s success with keeping players healthy to the medical team – who have been working to comply with the Arkansas Department of Health, the CDC and the UCA guidelines. The medical team includes Athletic Director Brad Teague, the athletic trainers and campus physician, Randy Pastor.
Measures that UCA football is taking to remain healthy include vigilant efforts to keep practice groups small, keeping weight training groups small, sanitization of equipment and preaching to players the importance of good hygiene.
UCA was the first pick in the Southland Conference’s preseason, Brown noted.
“We have the talent, we have the pedigree to have a good team this season but we still have to go out there and coach these young men well,” Brown said.
Brown mentioned his strongest talent including Braylan Smith, the starting quarterback who is from Conway; Robert Rochelle, an all-American cornerback; Tyler Hudson, a Jerry Rice Award watch list honoree; and William Mayo, a freshman offensive lineman who has proven himself during practices.
While exact details regarding fans and seating has not been announced yet, Brown confirmed that there would likely be fans in the stands in the fall and that the Bears are scheduled to play a 10-game season.
The only game that has been cancelled for UCA was against Missouri, and it was cancelled due to the Southeastern Conference not allowing non-conference games for 2020. UCA instead will play Arkansas State University on Sept. 19.
UCA plans on scrimmaging before the season begins during welcome week.
