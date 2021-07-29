Wooster’s Kayle Browning won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games climbing back from ninth place in qualifying rounds.
Browning entered the second day of qualifying needing to finish in the top six to advance to the finals.
Thus, Browning began her climb, missing just one shot in the fourth round to place her in a four-way tie for the final qualifying spot heading into the final qualifying round.
Browning then hit all 25 targets in the fifth and final qualifying round to place her into a tie for fifth place.
Browning struggled out of the gate, missing three of the first four shots, but rattled off 19 consecutive makes advancing to the elimination stage where competitors after every five targets.
Browning connected on four of five to stave off elimination before nailing all five targets in the next round, securing her spot on the podium.
Browning trailed eventual gold medalist Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova by one shot as Alessandra Perilli of San Marino trailed by four.
Browning then tied with Stefecekova for the gold medal by hitting all five targets in the next round, securing at least a silver medal.
With 10 targets remaining the two women vying for gold at the 2020 games at the Asaka Shooting Range began firing shots.
Browning missed her first and last shots of the round, while Stefecekova hit all but her last shot in the penultimate round.
Browning hit all five targets in the final round, but unfortunately for Browning, so did Stefecekova.
Browning fell one target short of winning gold for the U.S., trailing Stefecekova 43-42.
In total, Browning hit 42 of 50 targets in the women’s trap shooting event.
As of this writing Thursday afternoon, the U.S. medal count sits at 38 with 14 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze.
