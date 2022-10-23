LITTLE ROCK — The Greenbrier Panthers gave No. 1 Pulaski Academy a game for a half before falling to the Bruins 50-14.
LITTLE ROCK — The Greenbrier Panthers gave No. 1 Pulaski Academy a game for a half before falling to the Bruins 50-14.
Greenbrier trailed 29-14 at halftime.
The Bruins led 16-0 after scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions. Greenbrier’s Carter McElhaney returned the second onside kick attempt 49 yards to the Pulaski Academy 2. Two plays later, quarterback Kane Richardson scored on a one-yard run with 3:23 left in the first quarter to make the score 16-6. The two-point conversion failed.
The Bruins pushed their lead to 22-6 before the Panthers cut the deficit to 22-14 with 4:38 left in the first half.
Richardson scored on a 33-yard run. He then threw to Izzy Guzman for the two-point conversion.
The Bruins then outscored Greenbrier 38-0 the remainder of the game.
Pulaski Academy quarterback Kel Busby completed 31 of 38 passes for 344 yards and five touchdowns.
Richardson completed 7 of 13 passes for 50 yards.
The Panthers are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. They are tied with Van Buren and Mountain Home for the sixth playoff spot.
Greenbrier hosts Little Rock Christian in the final home game this Friday. The Warriors are 6-2 on the season, coming off a 47-14 win over Van Buren.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
