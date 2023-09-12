x

Conway captains Carter Stapleton (40) and Braxton Nixon (99) watch as the referee flips the coin prior to the Wampus Cats’ game with Springdale on Friday at John McConnnell Stadium.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

The Bryant Hornets’ stranglehold on the top of the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll is over... at least for now.

For the first time in just over four years, the Class 7A Hornets are not the overall top-ranked team in the ASM Poll after they were stunned 28-27 by the Class 5A Little Rock Parkview Patriots last Friday.

