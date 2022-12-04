Three more state football champions were crowned over the weekend following Izard County Consolidated’s win in the 8-man title game, and Hazen’s win in the Class 2A title game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Class 7A
The Bryant Hornets completed an undefeated season by beating Bentonville 36-7 on Friday night. The victory was Bryant’s fifth consecutive Class 7A state championship. The Hornets are the first team to win five consecutive state titles in the playoff era, which started in the 1960s.
Bryant has also won 54 consecutive games against in-state teams. The Hornets’ last in-state loss was to North Little Rock, 34-28, on Oct. 26, 2018.
In the championship game, Bentonville led 7-0 when Logan Robertson recovered a fumble in the end zone less than three minutes into the game.
Bryant tied it at 7-7 when Mytorian Singleton scored on a four-yard pass from Gideon Motes with 10:44 left in the second quarter. Bryant took the lead on a 77-yard interception return by Malachi Graham with 8:35 left in the first half.
James Martin led Bryant with 104 yards rushing on 19 carries. Motes, who was named the game’s MVP, completed 13 of 22 passes for 197 yards and four touchdowns. Singleton caught seven passes for 96 yards.
Bentonville quarterback Carter Nye completed 22 of 42 passes for 133 yards. CJ Brown caught nine passes for 42 yards.
Class 6A
The Pulaski Academy Bruins won their fourth consecutive state championship, but first in Class 6A, by beating Greenwood 42-35 on Saturday night.
The Bruins won the previous three Class 5A state titles then moved up to Class 6A because of the private school competition rule.
Pulaski Academy running back Kenny Jordan rushed for 192 yards on 35 carries. He scored three touchdowns.
Quarterback Kel Busby completed 19 of 31 passes for 262 yards. He also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Jaylin McKinney caught 12 passes for 118 yards.
Greenwood quarterback Hunter Houston completed 28 of 43 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns. LJ Robins caught eight passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Class 5A
Little Rock Parkview beat Shiloh Christian 31-21 on Saturday to win its first state title since 1978.
The Patriots’ appearance in the state-title game was their first since 1983. The victory was also the first for a Little Rock school since Central won its second consecutive title in 2004.
Parkview running back Darien Bennett rushed for 85 yards on 21 carries. Quarterback Eric McGhee completed 7 of 12 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Omarion Robinson also threw a touchdown pass.
Monterrio Elston caught four passes for 16 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Austin and Robinson each caught a touchdown pass.
Bo Williams led Shiloh Christian with 108 yards rushing on 15 carries. He scored two touchdowns.
Quarterback Eli Wisdom completed 21 of 38 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown. Carter Holman caught five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
