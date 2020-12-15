Hendrix head football coach Buck Buchanan announced Dec. 11 the hiring of four assistant coaches to his staff, including special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach Kendrick Marshall, running backs coach and kickers coach Sandy Burks, wide receivers coach Mason Doerr and outside linebackers coach Stone Paul.
Thomas Eddlemon has been promoted to defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator and enters his fourth season on the Warriors' staff, including third coaching inside linebackers.
Marshall comes to Hendrix after spending the 2019 season as the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at Louisiana where he helped develop freshman C.J. Lewis into a second-team All-American Southwest Conference return specialist. The Wildcats ranked second in the league in punt return defense and third in net punting.
Marshall spent two seasons (2017-18) on staff at NAIA member Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas).
In 2018, he coached defensive backs and served as the strength and conditioning coach and video coordinator.
The Lions ranked 31st nationally in third down percentage defense, 36th in pass defense efficiency and 46th in pass defense per game.
The team led the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) in interceptions. Three of Marshall's defensive backs were All-SAC selections, including Christian Cross, who broke the school's single-season record and ranked fourth nationally in interceptions. Cross was a consensus All-American as a freshman.
In 2017, Marshall coached running backs and was the director of football operations for the Lions, who went 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the Central States Football League.
The squad ranked 20th nationally in scoring offense, 34th in total offense per game and 37th in first downs per game. Marshall's running backs totaled a single-season school record 26 rushing touchdowns.
Two of Marshall's running backs — J.P. Lowery and Ricky Bickham — were voted all-conference, as the duo combined for 143.3 rushing yards per game. Lowery became the most productive running back in Southwestern Assemblies of God history, establishing himself as the school's all-time leading rusher while totaling a single-season school record 13 scores on the ground as a senior.
Marshall played defensive back for four seasons (2013-16) at NAIA member Kansas Wesleyan. In 36 career games, he totaled 79 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack and three pass breakups.
As a junior, Marshall helped the Coyotes go 10-2 overall, 8-1 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) and reach the NAIA National Championship first round for the first time in 13 years. The 10 wins set a school record.
Marshall spearheaded a defensive unit that ranked 15th nationally in scoring defense per game, 23rd in pass defense efficiency, 28th in total defense per game, 33rd in pass defense per game and 37th in rush defense per game in 2015.
In 2016, Marshall helped guide Kansas Wesleyan to a 9-2 overall mark, including 7-2 in the KCAC. The Coyotes ranked 30th in the country in pass defense efficiency, 34th in pass defense per game, 38th in scoring defense per game and 45th in total defense per game.
In his last two seasons with Kansas Wesleyan, the Coyotes spent 22 weeks ranked in the Top 25, reaching as high as No. 10 in the polls three times.
Marshall's 2013 defensive unit ranked 36th nationally in pass defense per game and 49th in pass defense efficiency.
Burks, Doerr and Paul join the coaching staff of their alma mater after wrapping up their careers in 2019.
Each player lettered for four seasons with the Orange and Black, with Burks playing kicker (2016-19), Doerr quarterback (2016-19) and Paul linebacker and safety (2015-19).
Burks appeared in 37 career games and was 29-of-43 on field goals, 100-of-108 on extra points and recorded eight touchbacks on 56 kickoffs. He was voted to the All-Southern Athletic Association (SAA) second team as a senior.
Doerr played in 16 contests in his career and completed 54.4 percent (129-of-237) of his passes for 1,476 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with one rushing score.
Burks and Doerr are set to help guide a squad that returns nine projected starters from an offense that led the SAA in completion percentage and fourth down conversion rate and ranked in the top three of the league in 10 offensive categories last season.
Paul saw action in 42 career games with the Orange and Black and totaled 91 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack and three forced fumbles.
Eddlemon enters his fourth season on Buchanan's staff after capping a four-year career (2013-16) as a linebacker with the Warriors and takes over a defense that returns nine projected starters and ranked third best in the SAA in pass defense and scoring defense a season ago. With him also serving as the special teams coordinator, Hendrix led the league and ranked 34th in the country in kickoff coverage, ranked second in the league in blocked kicks, second in the league and 15th nationally in blocked punts and second in the SAA in kickoff return average.
Eddlemon spent the 2017 campaign as the defensive backs coach and helped Hendrix to an 8-2 overall mark, including 6-2 in league play. The Warriors ranked fourth in the SAA and 29th nationally in interceptions.
Eddlemon has coached four All-SAA performers during his three-year stretch with Hendrix.
Eddlemon played in 41 career games and registered 157 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery. He ranks fifth in school history in tackles and eighth in tackles for loss.
Paul and Eddlemon helped the Warriors reach the 2015 National Championship first round in just the third year of existence for the program in the modern era after winning the SAA with a 7-1 mark and posting an 8-3 overall record.
Hendrix will play a modified five-game SAA schedule in February and March due to COVID-19. The Warriors, who finished 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the SAA in 2019, kick off this season Feb. 6 at Millsaps (Mississippi).
