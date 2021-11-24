FAYETTEVILLE — Their Arkansas Razorbacks teams repeating as SEC Men’s and SEC Women’s Cross Country champions,
Arkansas Men’s Coach Chris Bucknam and Arkansas Women’s Coach Lance Harter repeated as SEC Cross Country Coaches of the Year, the SEC Office announced Monday in Birmingham, Ala.
Both programs won SEC Cross Country Oct. 29 in Columbia, Mo. and were the highest SEC finishers at last Saturday’s NCAA Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Fla.
Bucknam’s men placed fourth, their second consecutive fourth-place podium NCAA Cross Country Championship finish.
Harter’s women placed eighth at the NCAA meet.
Arkansas’ men’s head cross country and track coach since succeeding 42-time NCAA champion cross country-track John McDonnell in 2008-2009, Bucknam 10 times has been named SEC Cross Country Coach of the Year and 16 times has either been the SEC Men’s Indoor or SEC Men’s Outdoor Track Coach of the Year.
Harter, head coaching all of Arkansas’ women’s cross country and indoor and track meets since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1991-92, has 22 times been named the SEC Cross Country Coach of the Year and 21 times been named either the SEC Women’s Indoor or Outdoor Track Coach of the Year.
Their cross country season concluded, Bucknam’s men and Harter’s women begin their indoor track and field season Dec. 3 hosting the Woo Pig Classic at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track.
