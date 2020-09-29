Former Conway High School coach Barry Lueders has been awarded the 14th annual Buddy Harding Award for the 2019-20 school academic year.
The award is presented to a University of Central Arkansas alumnus for Arkansas high school coaching excellence.
The award is sponsored by Harding’s UCA fraternity, Sigma Tau Gamma.
A native of Mountain Home, Lueders is a 1985 graduate of UCA where he played baseball.
Lueders served as the assistant coach and pitching coach for the Wampus Cats for 35 years, pairing with his former UCA teammate Noel Boucher.
Boucher started the Wampus Cat baseball program in 1985, and Lueders joined him the following season.
Boucher won the Buddy Harding Award in 2008-09. Both men retired following the 2020 season, which was cut short by Covid-19.
During their run, the Wampus Cats captured 18 conference championships and were regulars in the state playoffs, winning two state championships with seven runner-up finishes.
The award is named in honor of Rush “Buddy” Harding, Jr., who graduated from UCA in 1951.
Harding went on to spend over 30 years at Clarendon High School as a coach and administrator.
Harding is a member of the UCA Sports Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
