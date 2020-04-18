Arkansas senior William Buhl and sophomore Julian Perico were selected as Division I PING All-Central Region honorees, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced today.
Buhl earns his first PING All-Region honor while Perico was selected for the second straight year. The is the 13th consecutive year at least one Razorback has earned All-Region in the 14-year tenure of head coach Brad McMakin. This is the 10th time at least two Hogs were honored in the same year.
Buhl, who ranked 35th in the final Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, had one win in 2019-20, defending his Gopher Invitational title, and posted a team-best six top 20 finishes. He additionally led the team with 17 rounds at par or better, including eight rounds in the 60s.
Buhl ended the season with a scoring average of 70.65 – the second-best season average in school history – thanks in part to a third-round scoring average of 69.0. Of his 23 rounds, Buhl’s score counted to the team total 21 times.
Perico, ranked 58th by Golfweek, set a school record with his season scoring average or 70.38. He had three top-5 finishes, including runner-up at the Carmel Cup. He led the team with 10 rounds in the 60s with a total of 16 rounds at par or better. Of his 24 rounds, Perico’s score counted a team-best 23 times. He also led the team in being the low Razorback for a round 10 times and being the low Razorback at an event four times. Perico also led the team with 91 birdies and was the only Razorback to post a double-eagle, holing out from 140 yards with a 50-degree wedge on a 550-yard, par 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.