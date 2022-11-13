In what may be the biggest win in school history, the Quitman Bulldogs, the No. 4 seed from the 3A-2, beat Hoxie, the No. 2 team from the 3A-3, 21-14 on Friday night.
With the win, Quitman (6-4-1) will play 3A-2 foe Newport this Friday in Newport. The Greyhounds beat the Bulldogs 44-26 on Sept. 23. Newport beat Magnet Cove 50-14 in its first round game.
In the win over Hoxie, Quitman scored the only touchdown in the fourth quarter to take the lead. Quarterback Nassir Donhoo scored on an 82-yard run with 8:23 left. Madison Harneck kicked the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 21-14 lead.
On the last page of the game, Hoxie had a chance to score but a long pass was incomplete just short of the goal line.
“It was really big,” Quitman coach DJ Marrs said. “We’re so injured and banged up. They were way bigger than we were at almost every position. Our kids played with a different intensity. It was all business from the get-go. Our defense played really well. Our offensive struggled a little bit handling their defensive line up front. That is the best our defense has looked in a long time.”
Hoxie took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter. Quitman tied it at 7-7 when Donohoo threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Locke with 5:58 left in the first half. Harneck kicked the extra point.
Quitman took a 14-7 lead when Donohoo threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Edwards with 9:38 left in the third quarter. Hoxie tied it at 14-14 when Prechton Wilkerson scored on a one-yard run with 5:51 left.
Donohoo completed 7 of 18 passes for 155 yards. Locke caught two passes for 58 yards. Edwards caught two passes for 87 yards.
Quitman was coming off consecutive losses to Melbourne and Salem. The Bulldogs lost to the Greyhounds on the game’s final play in the regular-season finale.
Marrs said practice on Monday and Tuesday last week was “awkwardly quiet.”
“They were all business,” he said. “Sometimes that can go two ways. You can carry over and come out flat. I thought Wednesday and Thursday we looked really sharp at practice. The kids kinda loosened up at practice. We kinda simplified the defense. They made a lot of plays, tackled them behind the sticks and tackled well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.