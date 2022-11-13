In what may be the biggest win in school history, the Quitman Bulldogs, the No. 4 seed from the 3A-2, beat Hoxie, the No. 2 team from the 3A-3, 21-14 on Friday night.

With the win, Quitman (6-4-1) will play 3A-2 foe Newport this Friday in Newport. The Greyhounds beat the Bulldogs 44-26 on Sept. 23. Newport beat Magnet Cove 50-14 in its first round game.

