Melbourne showed its offensive versatility in a 68-40 win over Quitman last week that secured the Bearkatz the 3A-2 conference championship.
The Bearkatz (9-0, 5-0) amassed 588 yards on 42 plays – an average of 14 yards per play. They rushed for 356 yards and threw for 232.
“They’re really, really good,” Bulldog coach DJ Marrs said. “We scored some points and played well at times, but we could not stop them. It got out of hand quick.”
Quitman (5-3-1, 3-2) finished with 342 yards (79 rushing, 263 passing) on 52 plays.
The Bearkatz, who boast nearly 20 seniors, took the league’s top seed for the Class 3A playoffs, which begin next week. Newport is No. 2.
Quitman will play host to Salem (6-3, 3-2) for the third seed at 7 p.m. Thursday. The loser will be No. 4. The winner will get the loser of Friday’s game between Hoxie and Walnut Ridge. The loser will travel to play the Hoxie-Walnut Ridge winner for the first-round game.
“To be a 3 seed our first year in (Class) 3A – we’ll take it,” Marrs said. “Salem likes to run the ball. They’re a really physical team. They get into a lot of formations to run it right at you.”
The Greyhounds won nine games and a conference title in 2018 and 10 and another championship in ‘19.
“They’re well coached,” Marrs said. “They’ve been in (Class) 3A several years and have been in the playoffs every year, so they’ve got good tradition. They don’t have a huge senior class, but they’ve got a lot of young talent in their juniors and sophomores
“They’re sitting in the same spot we are. They’ve lost to the same league teams we have (Newport and Melbourne), and they’ve beaten the same teams we have (Atkins, Yellville-Summit, Perryville). This’ll be the swing game.”
Last week, Melbourne opened the scoring with a six-yard pass from Trey Wren to Robert Langston. Fernando Ventura’s PAT made it 7-0 at 9:09 of the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs answered with a 76-yard touchdown pass from Nassir Donohoo to Trevor Locke 31 seconds later. Madison Harneck’s kick tied the game at 7.
And then Melbourne took off.
The Bearkatz scored four consecutive touchdowns to go up 33-7 with 3:20 left in the opening period. Wren hit Carter Bray for a 50-yard score at 8:27. At 7:23, Nathan Woodall returned an interception 52 yards for the TD. Venture kicked both PATs for a 21-7 lead. Wren hit Bray again for a 39-yard score at 4:03; the PAT failed, 27-7. At 3:20, Wren’s shovel pass to Bray went for a 13-yard score. The two-point conversion failed, 33-7.
Donohoo and Harneck pulled Quitman within 33-14 with a three-yard run and PAT, respectively, with 18 seconds left in the period.
Wren opened the second quarter for Melbourne with a 40-yard TD run. Ventura’s kick made it 40-14. Locke’s 66-yard kickoff return answered; Harneck pulled the Bulldogs within 40-21. But Melbourne scored twice more before halftime. Robert Langston ran for an eight-yard score. The two-point try was no good, 46-21. Wren then hit Grant Wren for a six-yard score. Ventura’s kick made it 53-21. Quitman got another TD on Donohoo’s 44-yard pass to Bryson Thacker. The kick failed for a 53-27 Melbourne lead at the break.
The Bearkatz hit 60 points on Langston’s 19-yard run and Ventura’s PAT in the third quarter. Donohoo found Locke for a 15-yard score to answer. The kick was no good, 60-33. Wren ended the third-quarter scoring with a 66-yard pass to Nathan Woodall and a two-point conversion run, 68-33.
The Bulldogs finished the scoring with a 23-yard fourth-quarter run by Eithan Milam and Harneck’s kick, 68-40.
Wren accounted for seven TDs (six passing, one rushing).
“We just took one on the chin,” Marrs said. “From watching them on film, they played their best game of the year, and we didn’t. We made some mistakes and didn’t capitalize on enough opportunities. We had a pick-six and lost an onside kick. That’s two possessions, and that brings it to a two-score game instead of a four-score game.
“We just didn’t make enough plays, and they did.”
Donohoo completed 10 of 22 passes for 263 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and rushed 19 times for seven yards and one score. Locke caught four passes for 142 yards and a TD and returned the kickoff for a score. Thacker caught one pass for the 44-yard TD. Milam rushed twice for 23 yards and a score. Trevor Hensley caught four passes for 76 yards and one TD. Eli Hartman rushed three times for 47 yards.
“I told them going in, big-time players show up on the biggest stages, and Trevor Locke did,” Marrs said. “Offense, defense, special teams – he did it all. He had 142 yards on four catches, and none of those were deep balls.”
