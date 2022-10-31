x

Quitman’s Peyton Edwards tries to get outside during the Bulldogs’ game with Melbourne on Friday night.

 Michelle Eichelberger / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

Melbourne showed its offensive versatility in a 68-40 win over Quitman last week that secured the Bearkatz the 3A-2 conference championship.

The Bearkatz (9-0, 5-0) amassed 588 yards on 42 plays – an average of 14 yards per play. They rushed for 356 yards and threw for 232.

