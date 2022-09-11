QUITMAN — For a quarter, it looked like the Quitman Bulldogs could pull off the upset against Class 4A Gentry. However, things turned south for the Bulldogs in the second quarter.
Gentry rallied from a 28-12 deficit to beat Quitman 63-41 on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
“They were a 4A playoff team last year,” Quitman coach DJ Marrs said. “They will be again this year, for sure. It was a good test for us. The amount of guys that did not have going both ways showed. We had linemen playing both ways, and they didn’t. That eventually worked on us a little bit. We jumped out when we were fresh and executed really well.
“They were extremely big and extremely physical.”
At the same time, Marrs said he was proud of his team for not quitting.
“I thought our kids played well, even when we got down,” he said. “Late in the game, our kids did not give up. We kept battling and scoring on into the fourth quarter.”
Quitman (1-1-1) led 28-12 following a 12-yard touchdown pass from Nassir Donohoo to Greyson Ealy with 1:05 left in the first quarter. Madison Harneck kicked the extra point. Two players later, Gentry pulled to within 28-20 on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Chris Bell to Dillon Jarnagan with 32 seconds left in the first quarter. Bell scored the two-point conversion.
Quitman was forced to punt on its next possession. A high snap led to Gentry recovering the ball at the Quitman 22. Five plays later, Bell scored on a 4-yard run with 9:34 left in the first half. Bell then threw to Jarnagan for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 28-28.
After a Quitman interception, Gentry took a 35-28 lead on a 12-yard run by Bell with 7:36 left in the first half to set the halftime score.
Gentry scored 21 points to start the second half before Quitman got back on the board when Donohoo scored on a 22-yard run with 9:31 left in the game to make the score 56-34.
The Pioneers scored gain with 7:02 left to push the score to 63-34. Quitman’s last score came on a 12-yard run with 3:03 left when Donohoo scored on a 12-yard run.
Donohoo completed 17 of 30 passes for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 171 yards and 3 scores on 23 carries. Greyson Ealy caught 6 passes for 134 yards. Trevor Locke caught 9 passes for 66 yards.
Kyler Like led and Kyle Yingling led Quitman with 12 tackles each. Chris Dorado had 4 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception that led to a touchdown.
Quitman took a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game when Donohoo scored on a 35-yard run. The Bulldogs led 14-6 following a 69-yard run by Donohoo with 5:10 left in the first quarter. They pushed the lead to 21-12 on a 79-yard pass from Donohoo to Ealy with 1:40 left in the first quarter.
Quitman is off this week before playing at Newport on Sept. 23.
“I always want to have the bye week right at the end of the non-conference,” Marrs said. “It really gives you two weeks to go back and decide wholesale changes you want to make or moves some guys into different positions and really evaluate where we are at.”
