The St. Jospeh Bulldogs gave Mountain Pine fits Thursday night but came up short 52-44.
The Red Devils led 14-7 after one quarter and 26-17 at halftime.
From there, St. Jospeh played Mountain Pine even. The Bulldogs outscored the Red Jake 12-11 in the third quarter. Logan Bruich and Jack Rappold scored four points each in the third quarter. Daniel Trusty and Max Michael Longing had two points each.
Both teams scored 15 points in the fourth quarter. Longtime scored six points.
Trusty led St. Joseph with 15 points. Longtime had 11. Rappold and Bruich had nine points each.
Conway Christian fell to Bigelow 53-37 on Tuesday night.
Bigelow led 17-14 after one quarter and 33-19 at halftime.
Cooper Ellis led Conway Christian with nine points. Hudson Welch and Jeryn Thomas had eight points each. Aaron Lovelace scored seven. Miles Dickinson added four.
Vilonia beat Jacksonville 65-28 on Tuesday.
Vilonia led 21-14 after one quarter and 47-20 at halftime.
Kinley Mears led Vilonia with 20 points. Maddie Mannion had 10. Sidni Middleton scored nine. Lexy Heston and Gracie Reed scored seven points each. Ralyn Kelley had five. Madison Grice scored three.
