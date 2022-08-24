QUITMAN — Both the Quitman Bulldogs and Conway Christian Eagles are ready to get back on the football field when they play each other Friday night at Centennial Bank Field at Bulldog Stadium.
A year ago, Quitman had a good season, finishing 8-4 and advancing to the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs. Conway Christian finished 1-9, missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season.
Both teams “won” their respective scrimmage games. Conway Christian beat Carlisle while Quitman beat Cedarville.
For Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer, the game against Carlisle answered some questions for his team.
“You never really know until you play someone else, and you get live reps against other people,” he said. “”After a little while, your defense gets familiar with your offense and vice versa. Stuff can get a little clogged up. The Carlisle game was nice just because it gave us actual perspective about where we were offensively and defensively and some of the kids and how they are going to perform in a competitive environment.”
Sophomore quarterback Jeryn Thomas played well for the regulation half the teams play.
Thomas rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. He scored on runs of 62, 75 and 21 yards. He also completed 4 of 6 passes for 35 yards.
Kramer said playing a team like Quitman is beneficial for his team as it prepares for conference play.
“It’s a good challenge for us,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of experience coming back. I think Coach [DJ] Marrs does an excellent job. They are obviously a much larger school that us since we are the smallest football-playing school in the state. For us, the key is going to be to protect the ball, and we’ve got to be efficient on offense and try to get some turnovers on defense. I think they [Quitman] is going to be really good offensively.”
Kramer also said it’s important that his seniors, including Cooper Johnson, Samuel Shelton and Carson Ward, have a good season.
“It’s always fun to be competitive,” Kramer said. “It’s always fun to coach good kids. I think we’re going to be both this year. We’ve got some really good kids who work hard. We’ve got some seniors who have put the time in. They have taken their lumps. Now, they are our foundation, our stability. They keep everything going for us. Watching them get to complete and play at a little bit higher level is going to be fun.
“They’ve earned it.”
Since their scrimmage game, the Bulldogs have focused on tackling and finishing plays, according to Marrs.
“I think the plays that we gave up against Cedarville were due to missed tackles,” he said. “I think we had three of them on one of their touchdowns. We had some guys in position in some one-on-one matchups that we should have won. We’ve focused back on fundamental tackling, which is kind of expected this time of year.”
Marrs said his team moved the ball well against Cedarville.
“We just went back and focused on situational stuff that I didn’t think we did well – some red zone passing,” he said. “We did have a three-and-out. We’ve gone back some basic plays and looked at them against different coverages.”
Marrs said Thomas presents problems for his defense.
“He’s a really good athlete,” Marrs said. “He’s got top end speed. He throws a good ball. We’ve got to not only contain him but defend the pass. They do a good job of emptying the box and giving him running lanes. If we miss tackles like we did against Cedarville, he’ll score.”
Marrs said Conway Christian has a good receiving corps.
“We’ll have to play some really good coverage and contain the quarterback,” he said.
Against Cedarville, Quitman senior quarterback Nassir Donohoo scored two rushing touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass to Payten Edwards, and Trevor Hensley scored on a 15-yard run. Kicker Madison Harneck made all four of her extra point attempts.
Quitman starting right tackle Cash Hays will miss this game after having an appendectomy.
“We’re holding him out one more week,” Marrs said. “We’re also holding out outside linebacker Braden Haynes.”
Marrs said his offensive line will need to play well because of depth issues with Hays out.
“We’ve got a freshman [Jeremyah Green] at left guard,” Marrs said. “We moved Chris Dorado over to right tackle. He’ll have to have a big game. They [Conway Christian] has a lot of blitz packages. If the offensive line will pick up the blitz and give us some time, we should be able to move the ball.”
