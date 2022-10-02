After a three-game winless streak, the Quitman Bulldogs finally got back into the win column.
The Bulldogs beat the England Lions 43-22 at Gaylon Gibbs Field in England on Friday night. With the win, Quitman is now 2-2-1.
After beating Conway Christian 57-18 in Week 0, the Bulldogs tied Hector then lost to Gentry and Newport before stepping out of conference to beat England.
In the win over England, Quitman played without two of its best offensive weapons in Preston Ealy and Trevor Locke, who were both held out of the game because of injuries.
“We had to play a completely different style of football,” Quitman coach DJ Marrs said. “That kind of pushed us out of our comfort zone. That’s over 1,000 yards receiving sitting on the sidelines.”
Quitman quarterback Nassir Donohoo attempted only seven passes, completing three for 76 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Trevor Hensley had 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Logan Love caught two passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Kicker Madison Harneck was 5 for 5 on extra points.
Keylan Like led the Bulldogs with 12 tackles. Love had eight tackles, five tackles for losses, which included four quarterback sacks. Braden Haynes had nine tackles, including two for losses.
“They are much improved,” Marrs said of England, which went winless a year ago. “They’ve got a really physical quarterback and some young receivers who are really fast. They got behind us once or twice. For the most part, we played pretty good up front. We got some pressure on the quarterback.
“I was very proud of the offensive line and how we were able to line up and run the football.”
Quitman plays at Yellville-Summit this Friday. The Panthers are 4-2 overall but 0-2 in conference play. They lost to Melbourne 44-0 last Friday.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
