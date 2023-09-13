Editor's note: This story was inadvertently left out of the newspaper earlier this week. 

GENTRY — In the second matchup of a home-and-home series dating back to last season, the Gentry Pioneers defended their home turf with a high-scoring 63-40 victory over the Quitman Bulldogs on Friday night from Pioneer Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.