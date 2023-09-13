Editor's note: This story was inadvertently left out of the newspaper earlier this week.
GENTRY — In the second matchup of a home-and-home series dating back to last season, the Gentry Pioneers defended their home turf with a high-scoring 63-40 victory over the Quitman Bulldogs on Friday night from Pioneer Stadium.
The Pioneers took a quick 13-0 advantage in the opening quarter of play courtesy of a short run from junior Bennett Roberts that resulted in six before sophomore Talan Williams reeled off 52 yards for a touchdown on a quarterback keep play on the ensuing drive with 6:51 to go.
Quitman cut their deficit down to one score on a 26-yard pick six from Bulldog senior Greyson Ealy, who intercepted Williams’ pass and breezed his way to the endzone, getting help from junior Madison Harneck’s successful extra point.
The hosts from Benton County struck right back with yet another score after senior Dillon Owens weaved his way through for an 11-yard TD run from the left side, clipping on an additional two points after junior Caydon Koons bulldozed his way in for the conversion.
Down but not out, the visitors broke into double digits after sophomore quarterback Jordan Moore-Payne threaded the needle to Ealy for his second touchdown on a 30-yard connection, bringing the score to 21-13 as Owens would stretch out to block the extra point attempt of Harneck.
The first half of action concluded with Gentry taking a 34-19 lead into the locker room with touchdowns from senior Addison Taylor and Koons, picking right back up where they left off with a second half opening safety after Rhodes found his way to Moore-Payne for a QB sack.
Quitman would open the final quarter of regulation with a 21-6 run to bring the score to 50-40 after Moore-Payne took it in from six yards out for a touchdown before finding Bryson Thacker on 43-yard and 21-yard strikes, both plays ending with touchdown scores.
The Pioneers brought the curtain down on the affair with a 13-0 spurt of their own with Williams lacing a pass to Owens for a 56-yard TD as Owens would get to an interception to set up a 20-yard run into the endzone with under a minute remaining in the game.
Gentry, who was 63-41 winners over Quitman last season at Bulldog Stadium, roll to 2-1 on the campaign trail and will hit the road next Friday night, set to make the trek to Huntsville. The Pioneers outgained the Bulldogs 590-380 despite Quitman holding the first down edge, 18-16.
The Bulldogs (1-2) were paced by Moore-Payne’s five touchdowns, racking up 248 passing yards and four touchdowns, tacking on 14 rushes for 52 yards and a TD. Ealy added four catches for 97 yards and two scores to go with his first quarter pick-six. Thacker chipped in with three receptions for 70 yards and two TD’s. Defensively, senior Kyler Like led with 14 total tackles and Ealy registered two interceptions.
Quitman receives a bye week before setting their sights on three straight home games at Bulldog Stadium, welcoming Newport, England and Yellville-Summit to town for the squad’s first conference games.
