The St. Joseph Bulldogs came up short in the finals of the regional tournament Saturday, falling to Wonderview 6-3.
St. Joseph scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the first inning to lead 3-1. Wonderview scored three times in the third and single runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
In the first inning, St. Joseph’s Michael Longing and Christian Stobaugh scored when Keaton Storie reached on an error. Owen Imboden scored on an error.
St. Joseph had only two hits – one each by Longing and Stobaugh.
Storie got the loss, giving up only two earned runs. He walked six and struck out 11 in the loss.
St. Joseph will play Armorel in the first round of the Class 1A state tournament Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Taylor High School.
St. Joseph advance to the championship game with a 2-1 win over Nemo Vista on Friday.
St. Joseph pitcher Joseph French threw a no-hitter in the victory. He gave up one earned run while walking two Nemo Vista hitters. He struck out 13.
St. Joseph led 2-0 after three innings. Longtime and Stobaugh each scored in the third.
Nemo Vista’s lone run came in the top of the sixth.
St. Joseph had three hits – one each by Storie, Jackson and Max Simon.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
