The St. Joseph Bulldogs finished second in the 2A-2 district golf tournament on Tuesday at Cadron Valley Golf Course.
The Bulldogs shot 257. Bigelow won the tournament, shooting 247. Quitman was third at 273.
Izard County’s Elijah Wilkes was the medalist, shooting 71. St. Joseph’s Logan Bruich was second at 78.
St. Joseph’s Matt Seiter shot 73. Brendan Baker shot 92. Andrew Skinner shot 104.
Weston Griffin and Garrett Morman led Quitman, shooting 86 each. Cain Newcomb shot 101. Luke Broadaway shot 124.
Mount Vernon-Enola’s Logan Loyd shot 109.
Bigelow and St. Jospeh will play in the Class 2A state tournament Oct. 6 at Turkey Mountain Golf Course in Horseshoe Bend. The top three players from Quitman have also qualified for the tournament.
