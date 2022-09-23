x

The St. Joseph Bulldogs finished second in the 2A-2 district golf tournament Tuesday. Pictured are, from left, assistant coach Lindell Atkinson, Matt Seiter, Logan Bruich, Brendan Baker, Andrew Skinner and Coach Mike Prall. Not pictured is assistant coach Brent Breeding.

 Courtesy of St. Joseph Schools

The St. Joseph Bulldogs finished second in the 2A-2 district golf tournament on Tuesday at Cadron Valley Golf Course. 

The Bulldogs shot 257. Bigelow won the tournament, shooting 247. Quitman was third at 273. 

