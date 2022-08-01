QUITMAN — The Quitman Bulldogs football team took a unique approach to the start of its fall camp.
The Bulldogs started practice at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, calling it “Midnight in the Q” at Centennial Bank Field at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs practiced for about two hours.
“We were actually scheduled to do it last year, but the turf wasn’t finished,” Quitman coach DJ Marrs said. “We didn’t have lights on the practice field. We kind of backed off of it.”
Even though the team has been practicing and working out all summer, including taking part in team camps and 7-on-7 camps, Marrs said he wanted to do something fun to kick off fall camp.
“Back in the day, fall camp was a big thing,” he said. “The kids would work out some, but they hadn’t really been in pads. With spring football and team camps and 7-on-7, we’ve been competing all summer. We’ve had quarterbacks and receivers coming in since March two days a week. The linemen had been coming in two days a week.
“When you have to go back to the first two days in no pads, there’s not really a whole lot you can do. We just tried to find something to make it fun for the kids. They were super excited about it. It was a very different practice for us. We played music a little bit more, just trying to make it fun for them.”
This year’s Quitman team has 33 players on the roster.
“We did most of our team camp stuff before the dead period,” Marrs said. “Since we came back, we’ve had a couple of 7-on-7s at Clinton and Lonoke. We did more 7-on-7s this year because we have a new quarterback. We returned all of our receivers. We were just trying to build more chemistry with those guys.
“It’s been another good summer. Our kids show up. We go early in the mornings all summer long. They showed up and worked. It’s been a real productive summer.”
A year ago, the Bulldogs finished 8-4 and 6-1 in their Class 2A conference. They lost to East Poinsett County 28-20 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Quitman has moved up to Class 3A for football. The Bulldogs will be in the 3A-2 conference with Yellville-Summit, Perryville, Atkins, Salem, Newport and Melbourne.
“It’s a huge step,” Marrs said. “The last couple of years, we were relevant in November in 2A, making some playoff runs. That was big for us. It was the norm. Now, you go back to that there is not an off week in our conference. Last year, our conference was down a little bit.”
Quitman mercy-ruled every conference opponent but Bigelow, who beat the Bulldogs to win the conference title.
“You’re not going to have that in this 3A conference,” Marrs said. “Perryville, Salem and Newport and Atkins … There are a lot of tradition-rich programs there that have also been in the playoffs for a while in 3A.
“We’re stepping up with a different class of programs.”
Quitman will host Cedarville in a scrimmage game Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. The season opener is Aug. 26 at home against Conway Christian. The conference opener is Sept. 23 at Newport.
