The Quitman Bulldogs football team had a good summer and first week of fall camp, according to Coach DJ Marrs.

“It went really well,” Marrs said. “With so many new competing starters — it’s something we haven’t had in a while — we’ve got a lot of new faces and sophomores. We’ve had guys sitting the bench for two years. Now, it’s their time to step up and shine. The competition aspect throughout the summer was a lot of fun.”

