The Quitman Bulldogs football team had a good summer and first week of fall camp, according to Coach DJ Marrs.
“It went really well,” Marrs said. “With so many new competing starters — it’s something we haven’t had in a while — we’ve got a lot of new faces and sophomores. We’ve had guys sitting the bench for two years. Now, it’s their time to step up and shine. The competition aspect throughout the summer was a lot of fun.”
Marrs said they rotated quarterbacks and receivers at 7-on-7 competitions and team camps.
“We’re still doing that through fall camp,” he said “It might even be conference before some of those positions get decided upon.”
The Bulldogs played in two team camps in June — one at Quitman and one at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. They also played in several team camps, including the Sonic Air Raid at Harding University in Searcy.
At Searcy, the Bulldogs played Conway, Bryant, Jonesboro and Marion.
“We got a wide range of a lot of different looks from quality teams,” Marrs said. “Especially having two guys competing at quarterback, I think getting a lot of those looks in helps. We’ve got four new starters in the secondary, challenging those guys and getting a lot of reps so we can really evaluate those positions.”
The two competing at quarterback are Ethan Thurman and Jordon Moore-Payne.
The Bulldogs returns all-conference receiver Greyson Ealy, who is getting a lot of attention from colleges around the country. He caught 29 passes for 707 yards in seven games. He caught nine touchdown passes.
“He’s developing more and more,” Marrs said. “He’s doing really well on both sides.”
Marrs said Ethan Thurman is doing well at free safety.
“He’s had a really good year,” Marrs said. “He didn’t play last year. He’s blending in, being the free safety.”
Marrs said Oakley Smith is someone who hasn’t played much the last two years.
“He was playing behind Trevor Locke on both sides of the ball,” Marrs said. “Now, it’s his time. He’s been a leader. He’s hungry. He’s doing really well at corner and slot receiver.”
Quitman will host Bigelow for a scrimmage game Aug. 15. The scrimmage will start at 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs open the season Aug. 25 at Conway Christian.
