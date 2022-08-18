The Quitman Bulldogs “opened” the 2022 football season with a 28-14 win over Cedarville in a benefit scrimmage game at Centennial Bank Field at Bulldog Stadium on Tuesday night.
The scrimmage consisted of 15 plays for the junior varsity offense and defense then the first teams both schools played a regulation half of football.
“We played pretty well,” Quitman coach DJ Marrs said. “Cedarville is young. They graduated a lot of players last year.”
Quitman scored 28 points while running only 20 offensive plays.
“Our longest drive was six plays, and it lasted 2 minutes and 4 seconds,” Marrs said. “We had two three-play drives that we scored on. We played pretty fast. For right off the bat, I thought it was pretty good.”
The Bulldogs only threw the ball about five times, and the running backs each carried the ball two times.
“We kind of spread it out,” Marrs said. “We just tried to get everybody the ball and spread it around.”
Quitman quarterback Nassir Donohoo scored two rushing touchdowns. He also threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Payten Edwards. Trevor Hensley scored on a 15-yard run. Quitman kicker Madison Harneck made all four of her extra point attempts to account for the scoring.
Marrs said it was good for his team to play against a different team.
“It was kind of refreshing,” he said. “You go through spring, then we get a little bit of team camps. Then you spend all fall camp hitting each other. It’s good to kind of test it out, playing guys with different skillsets at different positions and be able to play full speed to a whistle.”
Marrs said his defense had some tackling issues.
“I thought we missed some tackles that we shouldn’t have,” he said. “They [Cedarville] had a touchdown on a long run. We probably had three or four missed tackles. There was some of that, but for the most part, I thought it was pretty good for a scrimmage, probably the best we’ve looked this early.”
Quitman opens the regular season at home Aug. 26 against the Conway Christian Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Eagles “beat’ Carlisle 20-8 in their scrimmage game Tuesday night.
