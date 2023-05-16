x

The St. Joseph Bulldogs played three games in the Class 1A state tournament, going 2-1, losing to Taylor in the semifinal round Sunday. The Bulldogs finished the season at 16-7.

 Courtesy of St. Joseph Schools

The St. Joseph Bulldogs closed the 2023 baseball season playing well in playoff games. Counting the district, regional and state tournaments, they were 6-2, including winning the district tournament.

The Bulldogs’ season came to an end Sunday with a 11-0 loss to Taylor in the Class 1A state semifinals.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

