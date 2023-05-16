The St. Joseph Bulldogs closed the 2023 baseball season playing well in playoff games. Counting the district, regional and state tournaments, they were 6-2, including winning the district tournament.
The Bulldogs’ season came to an end Sunday with a 11-0 loss to Taylor in the Class 1A state semifinals.
“A lot of people really counted us out,” St. Joseph coach Luke Davis said, referring to his team losing six seniors off last year’s squad. “They didn’t think we’d have much of a chance. The boys bought in to the system. They kept getting better every week.
“We had our ups and downs. Once it got tournament time, it was like a switch turned on for some of them. They really competed and competed hard.”
In the state tournament, St. Joseph beat Armorel 11-1 in the first round.
St. Joseph scored single runs in the first, second and fifth innings but plated eight runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Scoring two runs each were Michael Longing, Christian Stobough and Ethan Hambuchen. Also scoring were Keaton Storie, Trevor Jackson, Max Simon and Xavier Stobuogh.
Nicholas French pitched four innings. He struck out nine, allowing only four hits.
St. Jospeh then scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to beat Hampton in the quarterfinal round Saturday.
St. Joseph scored single runs in the second and fourth innings to lead 2-0. Hampton scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game at 2-2.
Longing scored the game-winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
Hampton out-hit St. Joseph 9-5. Longing, Christian Sobough, Jake Rappold, Hambuchen and Xavier Stobough each had one hit.
Scoring runs were Longing, Jackson and Rappold.
Jackson pitched well for six innings, He struck out seven. Storie got the win, pitching the seventh. He walked one but struck out the side in the top of the seventh.
Davis said baseball is a tough season, especially for a small school.
“We have so many guys who play basketball,” he said. “We’d throw a bullpen twice a week starting in January. There’s a lot of times we do not touch the field until the week before our first game. That is kind of what it was like this year. We had all kinds of rain and everything else … it’s just really tough to get going. After spring break and after Easter, for us, then we got into a routine. The boys finally started clicking.”
The Bulldogs had two seniors on this year’s team in Hambuchen and Simon.
“Yesterday [Monday], I had about five of my boys come to me in office and ask if they could keep working,” Davis said. “We’re having a team meeting tomorrow [Wednesday]. We’re going to go to work.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
