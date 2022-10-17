Quitman’s Bulldogs took their third straight lopsided win last week, hammering Atkins, 38-6.
Now DJ Marrs’ team (4-2-1, 2-1) has a showdown with Perryville (4-3, 2-1) Friday to break a tie for third place in the 3A-2 conference.
“We had a tough stretch right there with Hector, Gentry and Newport,” Marrs said of his team’s consecutive tie and two losses. “We’ve been hurt and played a lot of different guys. We’ve been without at least two starters for the last two games, but the young guys have stepped up and made plays.
“We’re playing, I feel like, pretty good football. We’re starting off well and not making a lot of mistakes that we were early on. We’re tackling better and flying around to the football. Having to match the physicality (of Hector, Gentry and Newport) has made us play better football.”
Atkins never threatened the Bulldogs last week. Quitman led by 21-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at halftime. Madison Harneck’s 26-yard field goal finished the Quitman scoring in the third quarter. Atkins added a TD in the fourth.
Bulldog quarterback Nasir Donoho accounted for four touchdowns, rushing four times for 89 yards and three scores and completing four of five passes for 87 yards and a TD pass to Trevor Locke, who returned fully after missing two games because of a dislocated shoulder. Locke caught three passes for 55 yards and also returned an interception 90 yards for a score, setting a school record. Trevor Hensley rushed six times for 53 yards.
“It was good to see Trevor Locke back healthy,” Marrs said. “We came out and ran the ball well. We were very efficient. We didn’t have any turnovers and scored on every drive early on, and we came up with some big stops.
“We were able to play complete early, then sub and let our young guys get a good second half. They played well, too.”
Kyle Yingling led the defense with 11 tackles.
Overall, Quitman finished with 217 yards (118 passing, 99 rushing) and held Atkins to 167 (42 passing, 125 rushing).
Quitman and Perryville enter Friday’s game tied for third in the league behind Melbourne (7-0, 3-0) and Newport (5-2, 3-0). They have played two common opponents. The Mustangs also beat Yellville-Summit, 44-6; and Atkins, 42-14.
“Perryville is very physical,” Marrs said. “This is probably going to be the biggest team we’ve played since Gentry. They have probably one of the best quarterbacks in (Class 3A) in Tyler Givens. He’s a big kid and throws it around and also runs well. He throws a lot of good balls, and being so big, he is a threat to run it.
“We’re going to have to stop the run, and in so doing we’ve got to limit him. Our defense is going to have to step up.”
Keys for the Bulldog offense?
“We have to run the football,” Marrs said. “We’ve done that every week pretty well, so we need to continue. When we do throw it we have to have some big plays and score, because they’re going to. When our offense is on the field, we’ve got to score points.”
