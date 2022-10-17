x

Quitman’s Trevor Hensley follows the blocking of teammate Daniel Quiroz during the Bulldogs’ win over Atkins on Friday.

 Michelle Eichelberger / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

Quitman’s Bulldogs took their third straight lopsided win last week, hammering Atkins, 38-6.

Now DJ Marrs’ team (4-2-1, 2-1) has a showdown with Perryville (4-3, 2-1) Friday to break a tie for third place in the 3A-2 conference.

