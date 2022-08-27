QUITMAN — A big second quarter helped the Quitman Bulldogs to a 57-18 win over Conway Christian in the season opener Friday night at Bulldog Stadium at Centennial Bank Field.
After Conway Christian cut the deficit to 14-12 with 8:16 left in the first half on a 1-yard run by Brady Domokos.
Quitman fumbled the ball at the Conway Christian 3. Two plays later, the Quitman defense stopped Domokos in the end zone for a safety, making the score 16-12. Following the free kick, Quitman quarterback Nassir Donohoo scored on a 37-yard run. Madison Harneck kicked the extra point to make the score 23-12.
Quitman scored two more first-half touchdowns. Donohoo threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Greyson Ealy with 3:18 left. After an interception by Quitman’s Trevor Locke, he scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Donohoo on the next play to make the score 37-12 at halftime.
Quitman scored three touchdowns in the second half. Trevor Hensley scored on a 1-yard run with 7:25 left in the third quarter. Donohoo scored on a 60-yard run with 5:14 left in the third quarter. Eithan Milan scored a rushing touchdown with 9:18 left in the game.
Conway Christian finally broke the scoring drought when Coleton Loper scored with 1:30 left in the game.
Donohoo completed 9 of 16 passes for 138 yards and 3 touchdowns. Ealy caught 5 passes for 102 yards and 2 scores. Donohoo rushed for 133 yards on 6 carries.
Defensively, Kyler Like had 16 tackles, including four for losses and was responsible for the safety. Locke had 9 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Quitman took a 7-0 lead with 1:22 left in the first quarter. Donohoo threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ealy.
Two plays later, Conway Christian quarterback Jeryn Thomas threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Miles Dickinson with 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
Quitman’s Peyton Edwards returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown.
Conway Christian travels to Baptist Prep this Friday. Quitman plays at Hector.
