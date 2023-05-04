QUITMAN — The Quitman Bulldogs track team repeated as Class 2A state champions during the state track meet Tuesday at Bulldog Stadium at Centennial Bank Field.
Quitman finished with 102 points to win the state title. Greenland was second with 62 points. Mountainburg was third with 44.5 points.
The Lady Bulldogs finished fifth in the girls meet with 41 points. Yellville-Summit won the state title with 148 points. Mansfield was second with 82.5 points.
For the Quitman boys, it was a banner season. They are winners of the track triple crown. Quitman won the cross-country state title in the fall, the indoor state title, which is not recognized by the Arkansas Activities Association, in February, then Tuesday’s outdoor title.
“We had so many injuries for most of the year,” Quitman coach DJ Marrs said “Three of our top four sprinters, who scored points at state last year, were out. I was worried about that. It was a lot more competitive this year. Last year, it was probably over halfway through the meet. This year, it came down to about the 800 to kind of put it away.
“We ended up winning by 40 points, which seems like a lot. At the time, Greenland was in second place. They were projected to go first, second and third in the 800. But Tate Stacks won it. It’s the same thing as last year. It’s a big stage. Most of them ran their best times and PR’d for their career at the state meet. That’s what you want for them.”
Marrs said winning the triple crown is big for his team.
“I think it’s huge … I think it’s even bigger for a smaller school, because, with the exception of a few sprinters, it was the same kids in all three,” he said. “Most of our boy athletes are in cross country or track. All of our football players run track if they don’t play baseball, and some do both.”
Quitman’s Nassir Donahoo was the high-point athlete, scoring 33 1/4 points. Stacks was second with 31 1/2 points.
Donahoo was second in the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 9.5 inches.
Quitman’s Peyton Talbert was second in the pole vault with a height of 11 feet, 10 inches.
Donahoo was third in the long jump with a leap of 19-6. Tracce Grinder was fourth at 18-11.
Quitman was third in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 9 minutes, 19.57 seconds. Running were Ethan Black, Kyle Baldridge, Slade Hartwick and Stacks.
Quitman was sixth in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:38.08. Running were Grinder, Trevor Locke, Owen Brantley and Brayden Haynes.
Donahoo won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.25 seconds.
Quitman’s Tate Stacks won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:40.16. Hartwick was eighth with a time of 5:12.31.
Quitman was fourth in the 400-meter relay with a time of 45.48 seconds. Running were Locke, Haynes, Brantley and Donahoo.
Bryson Thacker was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.27 seconds.
Stacks won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.67. He also won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:28.21. Hartwick was sixth with a time of 11:35.78.
Donahoo was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.44 seconds.
In the girls meet, Quitman’s Dakota Rhodes was sixth in the pole vault at 7 feet.
Quitman’s Anna Hooten was sixth in the discus with a throw of 85-9.
Quitman finished second the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 11:11.24.
Quitman’s Savannah Duncan finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:19.92.
Quitman’s Allison Cater won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:36.38. Duncan was sixth at 2:46.80.
Rhodes was fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:16.57. Duncan was fifth at 14:21.74.
Quitman was seventh in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 4:49.35.
