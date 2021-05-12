EUGENE, Missouri – Looking to improve its position on the final day of the American Midwest Conference Championship, Central Baptist College women's golf was on the course Tuesday at the Redfield Golf and Country Club.
The three CBC golfers posted a combined score Tuesday of 373.
Keeley Bulza posted a second 90 to finish with an overall score of 180 for the championship.
Reagan Roetzel shot a 142 on the day and finished with a 262 and Macey Decker improved her score on day two, posting a final round 141 to finish with a 288.
This concludes all of the AMC Tournaments for the 2020-21 season.
