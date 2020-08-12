Central Baptist College head baseball coach Dr. Aaron Brister has announced another signee to his class of 2021. Colton Burt, a central Arkansas native, will join the Mustangs this fall.
Burt, a native of Moro, played both corner infield positions at Palestine-Wheatley High School. The freshman of the year and a two-time offensive MVP at PWHS, Burt was a .352 career hitter in high school with 118 runs scored, 102 RBIs, 79 walks and 23 steals and helped his team to a record of 84-36-4 in three seasons.
