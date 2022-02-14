This time the University of Central Arkansas Bears earned the win, with earned being the operative word.
In another classic matchup with first-place Jacksonville State, the Bears turned in one of their best defensive efforts of the season on Saturday to hand the Gamecocks a 72-62 loss at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It was the second consecutive ASUN loss for JSU and just the third in 11 home games this season for the West Division leader.
JSU (16-9, 9-3 ASUN Conference) had pulled out an 86-81 victory over UCA back in January in a wild game at the Farris Center that featured 24 lead changes and 11 ties. This time, UCA answered every run down the stretch after the Gamecocks erased a nine-point halftime deficit to tie the game at 46-46 at the midway point of the second half. Freshman guard Camren Hunter led the Bears with 13 of his team- and career-high 21 points in the second half, including four clinching free throws in the final 45 seconds.
Hunter, from Bryant, added eight rebounds, seven assists and a career-high five steals.
UCA out-shot JSU on its home court, hitting 45.3 percent overall and going 9 of 10 at the free-throw line. UCA also held JSU to 41 percent overall (25 of 61) and 7 of 23 from 3-point range.
In addition to Hunter, Chatham finished with another solid outing, scoring 16 points. Darious Hall, in just his second game back from injury, had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists, while junior Eddy Kayouloud added 11 points and six rebounds.
The Bears return home for their next three games, hosting Bellarmine next Wednesday, Eastern Kentucky on Saturday and Liberty on Feb. 21.
Women’s Basketball
A couple of rough quarters where the Sugar Bears struggled to make shots, combined with a good shooting night for Jacksonville State, and Central Arkansas fell to the Gamecocks on Saturday.
Lucy Ibeh led the Sugar Bears in points, scoring 11 points and grabbing five rebounds.
Jacksonville State came out guns blazing in the first quarter, opening up a double-digit lead with a flurry of 3-pointers, hitting three right out of the gates.Central Arkansas returns home for a pair of games next week, starting with Bellarmine on Thursday. The Sugar Bears can complete the season sweep of their ASUN West opponent with a win over the Knights, and game time is set for 7 p.m.
Softball
Central Arkansas softball closed out LSU’s Tiger Classic on Sunday, being edged out in a pitcher’s dual against the nationally ranked Tigers. The 2-1 final featured 10 combined hits and a couple of defensive highlights from the Bears defense.
The defense played well behind pitcher Jordan Johnson, who scattered six hits across six innings and only allowed one extra base hit. Central Arkansas played a clean game on the field, committing zero errors, compared to two miscues by LSU.
The 1-1 score established by the third inning held for several more innings, but not without threat from the LSU batters. Still tied in the bottom of the sixth, LSU paired a couple of singles with a sacrifice bunt to bring its second and final run in, putting the hosting Tigers back in front.
Central Arkansas is back on the road for another tournament next weekend, heading to Starkville, Mississippi, to play in Mississippi State’s Bulldog Kickoff Classic. There, the Bears will face Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Southern Illinois over a two-day span.
Track and Field
The University of Central Arkansas Bears traveled to Pittsburg, Kan for the 7th Annual Indoor Gorilla Classic this weekend.
Jordan Atkins placed 2nd in the men’s 60m Hurdles with a personal record time of 7.94 breaking the previous school record of 7.99 held by him.
Tennis
The Bears came out of their home opener clean as they swept up two intrastate rivals to continue their winning streak to three.
With injuries and limited spaces derailing UCA, there was no telling what would happen in this statewide doubleheader.
However, with some timing and poise, the Bears came out with a fire to best Arkansas Tech, 4-3, and Arkansas State, 5-2.
It was a phenomenal day for UCA as multiple players showcased their ability to win in a big match. One player that should be noted is freshman Nicole Ross. Ross dropped her first match, but showed her abilities in the second match, winning her first NCAA singles match.
Another player who took part in a big day was sophomore Maja Gledic. Gledic finished a perfect 4-0 day (2-0 doubles, 2-0 singles), with the clinching fourth point of the Arkansas State match. We also can not mention Gledic without referencing her partner, freshman Sumomo Hamanaga, who also had a perfect 4-0 day.
